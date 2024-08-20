Save America From Kamala's Communism
These Dem Women Don't Know the Lyrics to Our National Anthem

Matt Vespa
August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Democratic National Convention is in full swing. The delegates are freebasing ‘joy.’ Joe Biden had his last hurrah last night, albeit not in primetime because D-list Democrat couldn’t wrap up in time. It was a disrespectful circus to Mr. Biden, who, for better or worse, is our sitting president. You’d think that for a party that supposedly views itself as a defender of institutions, they’d respect the office. Instead, they likely forced attendees to stay well past their bedtimes to ensure the venue was packed. Day two was not much better.

This rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at the women’s caucus this morning was not just horrendous—you’ll need ear bleach—but these women didn’t even know the words:

Lies, insanity, and program overruns pushed Biden’s primetime slot off the cliff on day one. Liberal women butchering the national anthem on day two—it fits. Everyone held up “USA” posters last night, and we have this painful rendition. It’s almost as if there’s a theme here.

