What This Comedian Said About the Trump Assassination Attempt Will Surprise You
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala?
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris
Medicaid's Waivers Are Out of Control – But Also Show How to Save...
The American Voter: Enlightened or Buffoonded
Government Control of Retirement Is Not the Answer
U.S. Afghanistan Vets Still Demoralized After Disastrous Withdrawal
The Cycle of Lies Surrounding Tim Walz
Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Them
When Veterans Needed Help, Tim Walz Abandoned Them
America's Banking Priorities Shouldn't Suffer FDIC's Credibility Crisis
Sen. Warren’s Undemocratic Plan to Reinstate Chevron
University Propaganda
At DNC, Voters Won't See the Real Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Here's What Got Taylor Lorenz Into Hot Water at the Washington Post

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 17, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Taylor Lorenz, the controversial reporter at The Washington Post, is in serious trouble. You might have seen a certain photo of her masked up, taking a selfie with Biden in the background with the caption “war criminal.” She tried to mock those who exposed this nasty post, claiming it to be misinformation, an edited photo. There’s one problem: it’s not. Now, senior editors at the paper are deciding what to do next. Even NPR reported on this: 

Advertisement

The Post’s Taylor Lorenz attended a White House event for digital influencers on Wednesday. In the photo she shared with a circle of friends on Instagram, Biden appears over her shoulder; the damning caption rests just below him, accompanied by a text frowny face. 

After the New York Post’s Jon Levine — a frequent critic of hers — revealed the Instagram photo caption yesterday in a tweet, Lorenz wrote back at him: “You people will fall for any dumbass edit someone makes.” 

A fact-check appended to Levine’s tweet cited her apparent denial. (The contextual note to the tweet says, “Taylor Lorenz says this is a digital manipulation which has added a false caption.”) Lorenz told her editors that someone else had added the caption to the photo. 

NPR has obtained a screengrab of Lorenz’s actual post, which contained that caption. It was not shared with her wider Instagram audience of 143,000 followers. 

Four people with direct knowledge of the private Instagram story confirmed its authenticity to NPR. They spoke to NPR on condition they not be identified due to the professional sensitivity of the situation for Lorenz. 

“Our executive editor and senior editors take alleged violations of our standards seriously,” a spokesperson for the newspaper told NPR. “We’re aware of the alleged post and are looking into it.” Lorenz declined to comment. 

Recommended

The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement

What a disaster for Lorenz, but she’s earned it. Do you think the publication will let her go?

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
What This Comedian Said About the Trump Assassination Attempt Will Surprise You Matt Vespa
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala? Matt Vespa
The October Surprise That Could Lead to Another Major 2024 Shake-Up Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Hands the 'Trans Women Are Women' Crowd a Defeat Matt Vespa
Okay, So This Just May Be the Goofiest Piece on Tim Walz Yet Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement