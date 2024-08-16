All Hell Broke Loose on CNN When a GOP Rep Supposedly Mispronounced Kamala Harris' Name

There’s not much to say here since the meltdown that occurred on CNN led to much crosstalk, but GOP Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) decided to poke the bear, or at least that’s how liberal members of this panel felt, by supposedly mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ name. That’s what they found offensive. Why? It’s part of the legacy of ‘white disregard’ for blacks in this country or something.

Some folks are bound to throw a stick of dynamite into a conversation. Al Sharpton is one, and Michael Eric Dyson is the other. Mace responded in kind, saying it was “complete BS” for Dyson to insinuate that she was a racist, which Dyson denied. Mace also brought up that Harris doesn't know what a woman is.

The panel then devolved into total chaos:

JUST IN: If you don’t support Kamala Harris for President, you’re a white supremacist - CNNpic.twitter.com/IzFp9lmXka — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 16, 2024

We know what the point of this rejoinder is: it’s to end all debate about Democrats to avoid making them look bad. Kamala Harris’ record is an odyssey of bad policy, where she has put forward a plan for price controls in response to the ongoing inflation crisis. It’s all a house of cards, a winding weave of pseudointellectual lectures aimed at preventing a total takedown of Harris’ positions and that of the Democratic Party. It’s why she’s avoiding the press, though I think she’d be shocked to learn they’re all on her side. Harris needs conditions only North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un would find acceptable for an interview.

In the meantime, I hope you enjoyed that CNN meltdown.

