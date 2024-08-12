CNN Host Really Said This While Interviewing JD Vance Yesterday

JD Vance, the 2024 Republican candidate for vice president, did the media circuit on Sunday. This is notable since he’s done more media interviews, mostly with unfriendly networks, than Kamala Harris, who remains averse to sitting down with the media. The man did well, especially when pressed about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, lying about his military record. The Ohio Republican made it clear: it’s not about Walz’s service; it’s about how he lied about his National Guard duty for personal gain. He did well in frustrating CNN host Dana Bash about Walz’s stolen valor fiasco:

WATCH: CNN's Dana Bash, frustrated after getting her Stolen Valor questions and whataboutist followups wrapped around her head by @JDVance, desperately moves to abortion. pic.twitter.com/flFwFnHtqv — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 11, 2024

Then, Bash decided to trot out this fake media narrative, claiming that this industry doesn’t dabble in lies (via RealClearPolitics) [emphasis mine]:

SEN. J.D. VANCE: I imagine a lot of folks who are thinking about voting for Donald Trump in 2024, maybe they've bought in to the media lies about him. Think for yourself. Look at what he actually said. And I think you'll find that he's, one, a very engaging guy, but, two, was a very good president. BASH: There aren't media lies. We play him, and we let him speak for himself. And so people are getting exactly of what the... VANCE: I'm not accusing you of lying, Dana. You know I like you, but the media lies from time to time about Donald Trump. BASH: I know you're not. But people -- people hear him for himself. Last question. Are you going to debate Tim Walz? VANCE: Of course. I want to debate Tim Walz. I think it's important. And I think that it goes to a very fundamental difference between the Trump/Vance ticket and our opposition. We believe in talking to the media. We believe in answering questions. We believe in debating. I think it's really important. I mean, look, I'm asking the American people to make me their vice president. It's really important to stand before the American people to make that case. And I'm going to keep on doing it in whatever form when I get the opportunity.

So, the Hunter Biden laptop, the Russian collusion hoax, and the ‘very fine people’ at Charlottesville—just to name a few—weren’t media lies? The media has yet to apologize. It was only until now that Snopes, a lefty rag, decided to correct the record on the ‘very fine people’ hoax. Also, Trump never called dead American soldiers “losers and suckers.” Only Joe Biden believes that—and that’s not saying much.

Meanwhile, Vance’s interview with ABC News’ Jon Karl led to the host being busted telling a significant whopper about immigration and Harris’ border czar role. In 2023, Karl said Harris was “playing a critical role in terms of trying to stop the flow of migrants across the border." He tried to sell the ‘she wasn’t really a czar’ line with Vance yesterday:

ABC's @jonkarl (2023): "The president put VP Kamala Harris in playing a critical role in terms of trying to stop the flow of migrants across the border."



ABC's @jonkarl (2024): "You know she's not actually — she wasn't the Border Czar."



FAKE NEWS! pic.twitter.com/McSs4qNsXX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2024

.@JDVance: We have a wide-open border because our border czar set open border policies.



FAKE NEWS @JonKarl: *repeats lie that Kamala isn't border czar*



VANCE: That's what the media called her. She assumed the title. She had control over a lot of our border policy at a time when… pic.twitter.com/We510RVbpM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 11, 2024

The media’s gaslighting has caught up to them, and it’s become an exercise in self-immolation.