With Biden Out, Joe Manchin Considers Running for the Democratic Nomination

July 21, 2024 7:30 PM
Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV), who I forgot left the Democratic Party earlier this month, is considering rejoining the party to run for the nomination. Joe Biden decided to drop out today, sending Democrats into a tailspin. He threw his support behind the equally unpopular Kamala Harris. She’ll likely be the party’s nominee as Democrats head for an open convention in August, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s people are tossing out polling memos.

I don’t see Manchin or Newsom being serious about this effort because this truly is a sinking ship. Still, the West Virginia Senator, who isn’t running for re-election, might run as an issues candidate:

All that being said, the Democrats are a total mess right now.

