With Biden Out, Joe Manchin Considers Running for the Democratic Nomination

Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV), who I forgot left the Democratic Party earlier this month, is considering rejoining the party to run for the nomination. Joe Biden decided to drop out today, sending Democrats into a tailspin. He threw his support behind the equally unpopular Kamala Harris. She’ll likely be the party’s nominee as Democrats head for an open convention in August, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s people are tossing out polling memos.

I don’t see Manchin or Newsom being serious about this effort because this truly is a sinking ship. Still, the West Virginia Senator, who isn’t running for re-election, might run as an issues candidate:

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨



Sen Joe MANCHIN thinking about registering as a Democrat again and jumping into the race — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) July 21, 2024

Confirmed: Manchin is considering re-registering as a Democrat to run against Kamala Harris for the presidential nomination. — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 21, 2024

Sources close to Sen Joe Manchin, independent of WV, say he's considering re-registering as a Democrat and throwing his hat into the ring — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2024

BREAKING: Sen. Joe Manchin considering challenging Kamala Harris for Democratic nomination - CNN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2024

So he can lose his home state? Okay. https://t.co/iF2ahpNjmw — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 21, 2024

Manchin is now considering re-registering as a Democrat to offer Democrats an alternative to VP Harris… per several sources familiar with the discussions… no final decision has been made but talks continue tonight in his inner circle — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 21, 2024

All that being said, the Democrats are a total mess right now.