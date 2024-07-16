Watch Donald Trump Jr. Shut Down an MSNBC Reporter on the Convention Floor

As Eric and Donald Trump Jr. waited to make the nomination of their father official at the Republican National Convention on Monday, MSNBC decided to poke their heads in to ask Trump Jr. an absurd question about immigration policy 48 hours after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

This clown decided to ask about how Trump was a divisive figure and immigration policy. A prime chance to ask some good questions and this reporter goads his kids into bashing their father. It’s pure idiocy, but Trump Jr. handled the first question like a champ, adding rightly that the divisiveness about the Trump presidency was media-driven.

DONALD TRUMP JR: "It's MSDNC, so I'd expect nothing less from you clowns. Even today, even 48 hours later. You couldn't wait! You couldn't wait with your lies and with your nonsense!" pic.twitter.com/OWpBplaQeM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

“Will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?” the reporter asked regarding immigration policy. It’s this one that Trump Jr. couldn’t stand, adding that “MSDNC” couldn’t control themselves after the attempt on his father’s life.

The MSNBC reporter wondered if another policy, whose foundations rest with the Obama administration, would return if Trump won the election.

"You couldn't wait. You couldn't wait with your lies and with your nonsense. So just get outta here,” Trump Jr. said.

We’ve lost operational border control, and I hope this policy is returned. Also, these aren’t all families. A lot of human traffickers feign family status to transport their victims. Obama also put kids in cages at these detention centers, which the media treated as a new phenomenon under the Trump presidency, likening them to concentration camps. Again, Obama did it first.

Trump Jr. handled this situation well, given the circumstances.

Shut this smug little weasel down and move on.