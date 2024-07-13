If True, DHS Secretary Mayorkas Must Answer This Question After Trump's Assassination Attempt

READ IT: Trump Confirms He Was Shot in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 13, 2024 11:30 PM
There is going to be a mountain of questions for the U.S. Secret Service regarding the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. At a rally, the former president missed getting killed by millimeters, with him turning his head, which caused the bullet to graze his right ear instead. Is Trump being adequately protected?

Obviously, that’s not the case, given how close the sniper got to Trump’s stage. The Federalist is reporting that for quite some time, Trump’s security detail has requested more resources but were denied by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security:

"DHS, which oversees Secret Service protective detail, 'wasn’t responsive to those requests' for more resources, the source said. Was Biden’s regime behind the attack, or did it deliberately do everything it could to allow it to happen?" asked Sean Davis, CEO of The Federalist.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas must be hauled before Congress to answer some questions about this incident if that's the case. Trump is alive, has left the hospital, and has spoken with President Biden.

UPDATE: During the presser with law enforcement officials at 11:45 pm on July 13, they denied that requests for more security were denied. The FBI said so, folks. They're a trusted institution these days, right?


