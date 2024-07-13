If True, DHS Secretary Mayorkas Must Answer This Question After Trump's Assassination Attempt

There is going to be a mountain of questions for the U.S. Secret Service regarding the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. At a rally, the former president missed getting killed by millimeters, with him turning his head, which caused the bullet to graze his right ear instead. Is Trump being adequately protected?

400 feet.



400.



Why was this rooftop not secured? pic.twitter.com/pchWcQxGFi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2024

Obviously, that’s not the case, given how close the sniper got to Trump’s stage. The Federalist is reporting that for quite some time, Trump’s security detail has requested more resources but were denied by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security:

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS.



DHS, which oversees Secret Service… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

"DHS, which oversees Secret Service protective detail, 'wasn’t responsive to those requests' for more resources, the source said. Was Biden’s regime behind the attack, or did it deliberately do everything it could to allow it to happen?" asked Sean Davis, CEO of The Federalist.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas must be hauled before Congress to answer some questions about this incident if that's the case. Trump is alive, has left the hospital, and has spoken with President Biden.

House GOP should investigate this claim immediately. https://t.co/NxtiyeIlWJ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 14, 2024

UPDATE: During the presser with law enforcement officials at 11:45 pm on July 13, they denied that requests for more security were denied. The FBI said so, folks. They're a trusted institution these days, right?

Officials: Secret Service protection for former President Trump was strengthened recently. Normal as RNC convention approached. Suggestion that DHS rejected request by Trump team for more protection not true. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) July 14, 2024



