What Gretchen Whitmer Said on CNN Is Not What the Biden Team Wanted to Hear

Some top Democrats really plunged the dagger into the back of the Biden presidency, though not with malicious intent. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) came within millimeters of calling for the president to step down, later backtracking when approached by ABC News’ Rachel Scott on the Hill. Some say Pelosi took the Regis Philbin ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ approach: Is that your final answer?

With Biden being hammered by the media, congressional Democrats, and donors, he’s not in the mood to reconsider. He’s in it out of spite and ego. Yet, earlier this evening, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that it wouldn’t hurt if Biden submitted to a cognitive test:

For days, the White House has fended off such questions, which might become untenable since they have yet to provide an accurate and non-combustible narrative concerning a Parkinson’s Disease expert making multiple trips to the official residence. To reassure the public and Democrats that he’s fine, Biden played the ‘every day I do this job I pass the test’ line which flopped. Americans don’t see him passing, and he cannot do the job. Whitmer, who has 2028 aspirations, also reportedly told the Biden camp that her state is unwinnable after the June 27 debate.

Yet, like a lot of Democrats, Whitmer says she supports his candidacy, though, in private, probably knows that there's more than a good chance Trump is back come January.