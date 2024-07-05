How the Huffington Post Delivered the Final Nail in the Coffin of the...
NYMag Reporter: Hiding Biden's Mental Decline Was a Massive Conspiracy
More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors
At This Point, There's Only One Question Regarding Joe Biden
The Economist Sends Loud and Clear Message to Biden With This 'Brutal' Cover
The June Jobs Report Has Arrived
MSNBC Host Was Serious About This Absurd Idea for a New Debate Format
The Biden White House Contradicts Itself on Transgender Surgery for Minors
Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July
Former Obama Official Says Democrats Are Discussing 'How' to Replace Biden, Not 'Whether'
Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks
The People of Iran Are the Losers in the Presidential Election Sham
Israel’s Rockets’ Red Glare
We Hold These Truths, but Can Joe Biden?
Tipsheet

UK Election: Labour Dominates in Landslide Win

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 05, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/David Cliff

We’re amid the political upheaval here, albeit right now it’s an internal one regarding the Democratic Party and what they’re going to do with Joe Biden, whose mental limitations might be something they can no longer overlook. Across the pond, our British cousins already had their 2024 election, and there was also a seismic shift in the political landscape. The UK Conservative Party, which has been in charge since 2010, got wiped out in the general election. 

Advertisement

It was a historic defeat, probably the worst the party has suffered since its founding. It never recovered, or at least regarding its leadership, since Brexit. Then-Prime Minister David Cameron resigned in 2016 following the ‘Leave’ victory, which ended being a merry-go-round of prime ministers from Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, who lost her election last night, and finally, Rishi Sunak, who caused an uproar when he left the ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in June. It all culminated in a brutal night for the UK Conservatives (via The Guardian):

The Conservatives are reeling from a “catastrophic” exit poll that projected they would win just 131 seats, the party’s worst election result since it was founded. 

Rishi Sunak’s party is forecast to lose 241 seats overnight while Labour wins a massive 170-seat majority, according to the exit poll for the BBC, ITV and Sky. 

Tory grandees and candidates said the projection was an “incredible rejection” of their party that called for major change. The former party leader William Hague said it would be a “catastrophic result in historic terms” if borne out.

Recommended

Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

There are many reasons, not least, that 14 years in power is a long time. People get tired, and voters’ patience with the antics within the Conservative Party was just too much to stomach again. It’s like the 1997 landslide win Labour achieved under Tony Blair. Labour was in the opposition for nearly two decades before they could neutralize the left-wing cancers—the Militant tendency—within the party that was costing them elections. The neo-Trotskyite antics plagued Labour, but once those were cast off, the Conservatives were also beset with a series of scandals. 

It might not have been Boris Johnson’s COVID party, which apparently still angers voters. However, the “Sleaze” period hurt then-Prime Minister John Major immensely, which began over the Maastricht Treaty and the UK’s entry into the European Union. Whenever the Conservatives get into massive political trouble, a European Union issue always causes the fissure. 

Labour now ushers in a new era, with 410 seats in the House of Commons. Quite the mandate. 

Advertisement


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July Rebecca Downs
Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks Rebecca Downs
The Economist Sends Loud and Clear Message to Biden With This 'Brutal' Cover Leah Barkoukis
How the Huffington Post Delivered the Final Nail in the Coffin of the Biden 'Cheap Fake' Narrative Matt Vespa
More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors Matt Vespa
NYMag Reporter: Hiding Biden's Mental Decline Was a Massive Conspiracy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July Rebecca Downs
Advertisement