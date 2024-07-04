And the Reporter Who Triggered a Liberal Journalist at Yesterday's WH Briefing Was...

What Biden Told Dem Governors Is Brutal Regarding Questions About His Age and...
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 04, 2024
Spencer covered the White House press briefing yesterday, another multi-car wreck made worse by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, tasked with spinning the un-spinnable. Did Biden have a cold during last week’s debate, during which Donald Trump skinned him alive? Does he take naps? Is he functional after 4 p.m.? All questions concerning Biden’s fitness to carry out the office were met with pivots and obfuscation. What was clear was that he was not stepping down. 

Yet, former Fox News reporter James Rosen threw out this zinger, which triggered NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell. 

O’Donnell asked whether Biden was staying in the race and if he could make that declaration personally to the White House Press Corps. 

“If he’s awake,” Rosen said in the background. 

“That’s inappropriate,” snapped O’Donnell, which earned the thanks of Ms. Jean-Pierre. 

That appears to be the only win for the White House, but was it? 

Also, everyone in that room knew Biden was mentally declining and reported nothing. Spare us. 

