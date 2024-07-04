And the Reporter Who Triggered a Liberal Journalist at Yesterday's WH Briefing Was...

Spencer covered the White House press briefing yesterday, another multi-car wreck made worse by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, tasked with spinning the un-spinnable. Did Biden have a cold during last week’s debate, during which Donald Trump skinned him alive? Does he take naps? Is he functional after 4 p.m.? All questions concerning Biden’s fitness to carry out the office were met with pivots and obfuscation. What was clear was that he was not stepping down.

Advertisement

Yet, former Fox News reporter James Rosen threw out this zinger, which triggered NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell.

O’Donnell asked whether Biden was staying in the race and if he could make that declaration personally to the White House Press Corps.

White House press briefing:



NBC’s @KellyO: “We would invite the president to come here and tell us [if he’s staying in the race]…”@JamesRosenTV: “If he’s awake.”



“That’s inappropriate!”

pic.twitter.com/MRPZGqnkeF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2024

“If he’s awake,” Rosen said in the background.

“That’s inappropriate,” snapped O’Donnell, which earned the thanks of Ms. Jean-Pierre.

That appears to be the only win for the White House, but was it?

Also, everyone in that room knew Biden was mentally declining and reported nothing. Spare us.

Major media this week: "We were broadsided by President Biden's decline. Alas and alack! We were hoodwinked. We were misled! No one could have seen this coming!"



*five minutes later*: "Did you just make a mild joke about our big wet beautiful president?!?" pic.twitter.com/YvTwFL9eH5 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 3, 2024

“That’s inappropriate”

Lmao, it’s so perfect. While journos are all trying to convince everyone they never knew anything, some of them are still acting like palace guards. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 3, 2024



