The Point in the Debate Where Even Bill Maher Said to Himself 'This Election Is Over'

Last Friday, HBO’s Bill Maher had to comment on the first presidential debate, which was an abject slaughter. Donald Trump won the debate decisively. The polls reflect it, reinforcing the one issue Biden aides hoped to dispel last week: the president is too old and weak to do the job. Those flaws were exposed and highlighted to the max.

Maher replayed the clip where the president said, amid garbled English, that he had defeated Medicare or something. It was brutal to watch and the comedian likened it to a Mike Tyson-like haymaker where he cleaned someone’s clock in the ring in under two minutes. The HBO host admitted that watching that clip made him think “this election is over.”

Bill Maher says that Trump's debate performance reminded him of when 'Mike Tyson used to knock guys out in 90 seconds. This election is over':

Ex-MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who had an anti-Trump meltdown during this episode, also made a damning observation, which Maher agreed with which is that Joe Biden isn’t smart or fast enough to keep up with Trump. Matthews admired Trump’s theatrics and knew exactly where to react regarding the camera placement to draw the distinction between the two candidates.

Maher has been citing Biden's age for months now, being one of the few to call on the president to drop out because there was a chance there could be potential election-killing moments, like this 90-minute debate.