There Is One DOJ Official That's Feeling Pretty Good After Biden's Debate Implosion
Veteran Reporter Reveals How Many Mental Health Incidents Biden Suffered Over the Past...
The Biden Campaign Has Become a Political Poop Cruise
Republicans Need to Come to Terms With This Simple Reality If We’re Going...
Biden’s Decline And The Real Existential Threat Beyond Climate Change
Save the Cows
RFK Jr. Gets One Step Closer to Gaining Ballot Access in Another State
This Kamala Harris Post Was Hit With a Community Note and Called Out...
A Combat Vet Fact Checks the Trump vs. Biden Debate
Katie Hobbs’ Corruption Is Reaching New Heights
The Government Wants to See your Supermarket Receipt
Prêt à Discriminer
This American Company Lectures on Social Justice While Funding Groups Linked to Global...
What a Week: Regulatory State Gets Crushed, Biden’s Political Viability Ends
Tipsheet

The Point in the Debate Where Even Bill Maher Said to Himself 'This Election Is Over'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 02, 2024 7:00 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Last Friday, HBO’s Bill Maher had to comment on the first presidential debate, which was an abject slaughter. Donald Trump won the debate decisively. The polls reflect it, reinforcing the one issue Biden aides hoped to dispel last week: the president is too old and weak to do the job. Those flaws were exposed and highlighted to the max.

Advertisement

Maher replayed the clip where the president said, amid garbled English, that he had defeated Medicare or something. It was brutal to watch and the comedian likened it to a Mike Tyson-like haymaker where he cleaned someone’s clock in the ring in under two minutes. The HBO host admitted that watching that clip made him think “this election is over.”

Ex-MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who had an anti-Trump meltdown during this episode, also made a damning observation, which Maher agreed with which is that Joe Biden isn’t smart or fast enough to keep up with Trump. Matthews admired Trump’s theatrics and knew exactly where to react regarding the camera placement to draw the distinction between the two candidates. 

Recommended

Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, “Gen. Jake Tapper,” Chris—who’s that?

Maher has been citing Biden's age for months now, being one of the few to call on the president to drop out because there was a chance there could be potential election-killing moments, like this 90-minute debate.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
There Is One DOJ Official That's Feeling Pretty Good After Biden's Debate Implosion Matt Vespa
Veteran Reporter Reveals How Many Mental Health Incidents Biden Suffered Over the Past 18 Months Matt Vespa
Republicans Need to Come to Terms With This Simple Reality If We’re Going to Win in November Derek Hunter
Did Anyone Catch What This CNN Host Was Doing During the Trump-Biden Debate? Matt Vespa
CNN Legal Analyst: Don't Be Shocked If Trump's Legal Team Files This Motion Over the Hush Money Verdict Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
Advertisement