Even Liberal Reporters Are Wondering How Biden Can Win With a Poll Like This

It was probably a hellacious weekend for the Biden family, who faced an endless siege from forces within their party calling for the president to step down after a dismal debate performance against former President Donald Trump last Thursday night. From donors to elected lawmakers, especially those in the US Senate, the ‘boot Biden’ push was near deafening. After a chat at Camp David, Joe stays in the race, which will be the result regardless: Biden controls his share of the pledged delegates, and only Kamala Harris can receive the massive war chest the president has amassed. Biden’s pummeling by Trump was a base freakout, which was also widely entertaining since we all saw his mental decline for years. Reporters are now being forthright about how they’ve been denied access to the president over these issues. Now, it’s been exposed to the nation.

Over the winter, 86 percent of Americans felt Biden was too old to run again. That’s a figure that cannot be spun. It can’t be helped either; Biden can’t de-age. With leaks emanating from 1600 that Biden can’t even get past 4 PM without conking out, it seems everyone feels they’re doing their patriotic duty in trying to jettison the man. Alas, even liberal reporters are wondering how Biden could win re-election with a figure this poor: 72 percent of Americans think he’s mentally unfit to be president post-debate. That includes 41 percent of Democrats and 80 percent of independent voters.

CBS News poll: After debate, an increasing number of voters don't think President Biden should be running for reelection.

https://t.co/eHOWqWQite — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2024

Trump beat Biden by 40 points in Thursday's debate. https://t.co/XYJcETtNsG — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) June 30, 2024

JUST IN: 72% of respondents do not believe Joe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as US President, according to CBS News/YouGov poll. pic.twitter.com/hKwXQ01BBl — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2024

Not being glib. How do you win an election when 72% of registered voters don't think you have the mental capacity to serve? pic.twitter.com/6nxXr4GywB — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 30, 2024

New CBS News poll



41% of Democrats and 80% of Independents say Joe Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as President — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) June 30, 2024

NEW: David Plouffe says all signs indicate Joe Bìden will stay in the race, but he can't win with 72% of voters believing he's cognitively impaired.



What is Plouffe's solution?



• "A lot more interviews, even in unfriendly places."



• "The September debate."



President Bìden… pic.twitter.com/kVARzoQmX9 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 30, 2024

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi mumbling and bumbling her way through her CNN appearance tries to defend Joe Biden’s debate performance through her own brain malfunction:



“It was a bad night. Let's not sugar coat that. It was a bad night. It was a great presidency.” pic.twitter.com/E2wrSfvqF7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 30, 2024

Biden's fellow elderly surrogates (Clyburn in 83) can't possibly believe what they're saying anymore. They can't think viewers are this stupid. Or they've entered into some sort of collective late-stage demented delusion pic.twitter.com/p7WqzJvzL3 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 30, 2024

The spin from top Democrats, Pelosi included, is to claim that Trump has dementia, he has a stutter, it was a cold, and the debate was bad, but this presidency is great. Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) probably has a hall of fame-worthy answer in defending Biden’s dementia which is that the words didn’t come out right but the president’s opinions are spot-on or something.

It’s embarrassing to watch. It’s insulting to the voters. And if this is how the Democrats are going to defend Biden’s poor mental health until November, they’re cooked.