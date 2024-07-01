The Wall Street Journal Publishes Another Damning Piece About Biden's Mental Health
Tipsheet

Even Liberal Reporters Are Wondering How Biden Can Win With a Poll Like This

Matt Vespa
July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It was probably a hellacious weekend for the Biden family, who faced an endless siege from forces within their party calling for the president to step down after a dismal debate performance against former President Donald Trump last Thursday night. From donors to elected lawmakers, especially those in the US Senate, the ‘boot Biden’ push was near deafening. After a chat at Camp David, Joe stays in the race, which will be the result regardless: Biden controls his share of the pledged delegates, and only Kamala Harris can receive the massive war chest the president has amassed. Biden’s pummeling by Trump was a base freakout, which was also widely entertaining since we all saw his mental decline for years. Reporters are now being forthright about how they’ve been denied access to the president over these issues. Now, it’s been exposed to the nation.

Over the winter, 86 percent of Americans felt Biden was too old to run again. That’s a figure that cannot be spun. It can’t be helped either; Biden can’t de-age. With leaks emanating from 1600 that Biden can’t even get past 4 PM without conking out, it seems everyone feels they’re doing their patriotic duty in trying to jettison the man. Alas, even liberal reporters are wondering how Biden could win re-election with a figure this poor: 72 percent of Americans think he’s mentally unfit to be president post-debate. That includes 41 percent of Democrats and 80 percent of independent voters. 

The spin from top Democrats, Pelosi included, is to claim that Trump has dementia, he has a stutter, it was a cold, and the debate was bad, but this presidency is great. Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) probably has a hall of fame-worthy answer in defending Biden’s dementia which is that the words didn’t come out right but the president’s opinions are spot-on or something.

It’s embarrassing to watch. It’s insulting to the voters. And if this is how the Democrats are going to defend Biden’s poor mental health until November, they’re cooked.

