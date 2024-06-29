MSNBC's Morning Joe Absolutely Eats It Over Past Segment Defending Biden's Mental Health
Tipsheet

Former MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Has an Anti-Trump Meltdown on Bill Maher's Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 29, 2024

You knew this episode would touch upon the story of the week, that being Joe Biden’s abysmal debate against Donald Trump. The Democrats are in panic mode; there’s talk of replacing the president on the ticket. For months, Democrats and the media have tried to gaslight the electorate, claiming that Biden is mentally sound. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough not so long ago argued that Biden is beyond cogent and that this is the best version he’s ever seen regarding the president. That all imploded on Thursday night. So, yes, HBO’s Bill Maher had some jokes about that: 

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) were the guests on Friday’s episode, featuring an equally humorous rant from Matthews about what will happen if Trump wins in November. It’s the same hyperbolic nonsense that no one cares about since the former president is winning this election. The battleground state polls, the questions about age, Biden’s poor debate performance, inflation remaining at high levels, and a lackluster economy all have Biden on the defensive. He’s tied with Trump in Minnesota—all of this is post-conviction.

To be clear, we know the Manhattan hush money case was politically motivated and primarily vanished from the news cycle. Still, Biden’s debate performance has led to freakout mode among the Left, and Matthews captured that perfectly last night:

Trump is about taking people’s rights away; it’s the end of America if he wins. These aren’t serious talking points, nor are they remotely believable. The media has been busted for peddling one too many lies to be trusted, though on this, it’s just facially untrue. 

Matthews embodied Trump derangement syndrome on Maher.  It’s nothing new—he felt that Trum’s inauguration had a “Hitlerian” feel. 

Cope and seethe, fella. As of now, we’re on track to win this election.

