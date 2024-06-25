Watch a British Journalist Annihilate Anti-Israel Clowns During a Debate Over Zionism

BREAKING: There's an Update on the Gag Order Against Trump
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 25, 2024 1:30 PM
On June 17th, there was a debate over whether anti-Zionism is antisemitism. It’s part of Canada’s Munk Debates series, which featured British journalist Douglas Murray and international law attorney Natasha Hausdorff arguing that anti-Zionism is antisemitism in sheep’s clothing pitted against former Al-Jazeera presenter and commentator Medhi Hasan and Gideon Levy, an Israeli op-ed writer for Haaretz, who disagreed.

Hasan also had a show on MSNBC, so from the start, you could expect anti-Israel lunacy. Murray masterfully shredded the other side, exposing the hypocrisy as well. One interesting point Murray brought up revolved around a hypothetical movement that called for the abolition of Pakistan. Both Israel and Pakistan were states created around the same time. Would we accept the position that one could call for the annihilation of Pakistan while also saying they have no issues with the Pakistani people? Of course not. That’s the point. 

It didn’t seem like the debate went well. Hasan got booed by a bunch of Canadians, and his side didn’t sway anyone in the audience in the post-debate poll. They lost support. Before the two sides duked it out, 61 percent felt that being anti-Zionist is antisemitic, compared to 39 percent who disagreed with that statement. After the debate, 66 percent agreed with the Murray-Hausdorff camp, while 34 percent remained supportive of antisemitism. Those people are sick in the head. 

Yet, it’s easy to see how Murray and Hausdorff could hold their standing and gain ground, given how the latter exposed Hasan over botching the Balfour Declaration of 1917, where the British called for a national homeland for the Jewish people:

Also, let’s not forget that Murray has a history of roasting and outright embarrassing anti-Israel writers for their detachment from reality on this issue:

