Pro-Hamas Supporters Seize Building With Cal State University President Inside

Pro-Hamas supporters still aren’t quitting their advocacy for terrorists, nor are they ceasing their tactic of staging January 6-like events and seizing buildings on college campuses. The ‘Storm the Bastille’ protocol was adopted after activists saw that nothing serious happened to the hooligans who stormed and seized a building at Columbia University. These students held the custodial staff hostage. At California State University’s Los Angeles campus, these terrorist supporters stormed a building with the university president inside. Signs of vandalism and destruction are apparent (via LA Times):

Advertisement

It goes from bad to worse. The “Free Palestine” mob that has held the University PRESIDENT of Cal State Los Angeles hostage in a campus building is now looting that very building. No police stopping them. And @CAgovernor @JenSiebelNewsom & @CALtGovernor @EleniForCA & @MayorOfLA… https://t.co/rym1YsfXFv — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) June 13, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters take over a Cal State L.A. student services building with the school's president trapped inside. Activists can be seen vandalising the building as they barricade the entrances. Live breaking new updates - Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/PZa2qKHM55 pic.twitter.com/TywQNcPPRF — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 13, 2024

BREAKING:



Anti-Israel students storm administration building at Cal State



University President Berenecea Johnson Eanes & staff are “trapped in the building”



In reality, they are being held hostage but the university frames it as “sheltering in place” pic.twitter.com/HATF4rvtwk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 13, 2024

The aftermath & destruction of the student services building at Cal State L.A. following the takeover by pro-Hamas agitators. At one point the school president and several faculty were held hostage inside.

Non students agitators will be sent home with participation ribbons. All… pic.twitter.com/6CPwsi2hmg — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 13, 2024

Scores of protesters occupied and vandalized a Cal State Los Angeles student services building while administrators were inside for hours before leaving Thursday morning, officials said. The student services building was deemed a crime scene by authorities and multiple windows were defaced with messages in red paint. Tables, hard-shelled umbrellas and rope still blocked the entrances and exits — though university officials said the building was now vacant. Police tape marked many of the haphazard blockades put up by the protesters around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and law enforcement officials are actively investigating the area as a crime scene, according to Erik Frost Hollins, a spokesperson for the school. Most of the group that barricaded the building left voluntarily by 1 a.m. Thursday, Hollins said, and the rest left after police ordered a dispersal shortly after. There were no arrests and Hollins was unaware if there were any injuries. Hollins said there was “significant damage” on the first four floors of the student services building, including extensive graffiti and paint, as well as damage to equipment, walls and pipes.

Advertisement

This is what happens when you let the animals run wild. It’s not like we don’t know what happens when you stop locking people up. These kids needed to be hosed down, tear-gassed, shot with rubber bullets, and mauled by the police dogs.

We’ve had enough. How is no one being charged for this crime? They took hostages, no?