Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Supporters Seize Building With Cal State University President Inside

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 13, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Pro-Hamas supporters still aren’t quitting their advocacy for terrorists, nor are they ceasing their tactic of staging January 6-like events and seizing buildings on college campuses. The ‘Storm the Bastille’ protocol was adopted after activists saw that nothing serious happened to the hooligans who stormed and seized a building at Columbia University. These students held the custodial staff hostage. At California State University’s Los Angeles campus, these terrorist supporters stormed a building with the university president inside. Signs of vandalism and destruction are apparent (via LA Times): 

Scores of protesters occupied and vandalized a Cal State Los Angeles student services building while administrators were inside for hours before leaving Thursday morning, officials said. 

The student services building was deemed a crime scene by authorities and multiple windows were defaced with messages in red paint. 

Tables, hard-shelled umbrellas and rope still blocked the entrances and exits — though university officials said the building was now vacant. 

Police tape marked many of the haphazard blockades put up by the protesters around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and law enforcement officials are actively investigating the area as a crime scene, according to Erik Frost Hollins, a spokesperson for the school. 

Most of the group that barricaded the building left voluntarily by 1 a.m. Thursday, Hollins said, and the rest left after police ordered a dispersal shortly after. There were no arrests and Hollins was unaware if there were any injuries. 

Hollins said there was “significant damage” on the first four floors of the student services building, including extensive graffiti and paint, as well as damage to equipment, walls and pipes. 

This is what happens when you let the animals run wild. It’s not like we don’t know what happens when you stop locking people up. These kids needed to be hosed down, tear-gassed, shot with rubber bullets, and mauled by the police dogs. 

We’ve had enough. How is no one being charged for this crime? They took hostages, no?

