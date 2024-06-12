Argentina's Javier Milei Is Draining the Swamp

If Donald Trump wins in November, he should look to Argentina’s Javier Milei on how to deal with a bloated bureaucracy. It’s also one that got weaponized against him. There is some fear among Democrats that Trump could go on a revenge tour. With no re-election on the horizon, Trump can and should go all-out against the deep state operatives in all facets of government. Do whatever it takes to ruin these people because they deserve it. However, we must await the results of the 2024 elections. Yet, in Argentina, President Milei is draining the swamp, announcing another 50,000 government workers will be given the axe (via Reason):

Argentine President Javier Milei on Wednesday announced the layoff of an additional 50,000 state employees, advancing his effort to "reduce the state in half." The move comes as part of the president's ongoing strategy to cut public spending and reduce the national deficit. This latest round of cuts follows a March announcement in which Milei proposed slashing 70,000 jobs from Argentina's public sector work force, which employs approximately 3.5 million people. According to Infobae, 25,000 positions have been cut since March's announcement. As a result, public employees rejected the measure and some of the largest unions in the country have called for protests. "We knew that the program was going to generate social tension. Bringing the number of ministries to half was not free," the president said during his speech at the Latam Economic Forum in Buenos Aires. Since taking office six months ago, Milei has pledged to fix Argentina's severe economic issues, including an inflation rate that has surged to a three-decade high of over 250 percent and a poverty rate impacting 57 percent of the population. To end the crisis, Milei has slashed state subsidies, devalued the currency, and closed several state agencies.

Milei is making radical changes without his party having majority support in the legislature. Regardless, his agenda has produced results. Decades of ‘Peronism’ led to the nation becoming engulfed in an inflation crisis, where almost half the country was living in poverty.

Even with Milei’s colorful personality, known for hauling out chainsaws at rallies and voicing that “s**t leftists” are to blame for the country’s woes, voters elected him despite the opposition trying to frame him as a crazy person and a threat to democracy. In May, inflation was cut down to 11 percent after soaring past 300 percent, with the country posting a surplus for the first time since 2008.

Nicely done.