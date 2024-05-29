Ken Burns Has an Anti-Trump Meltdown During College Commencement Address
Dennis Quaid Explains What Pushed Him Into Supporting Donald Trump
Anti-Trump Account Should Have Never Posted This Tweet About De Niro and Famous...
An Attack on America Is Coming Thanks To Biden’s Negligence
A Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Would Cause Global Economic Disruption 'Within Hours'
Minimum Wage Folly
'Whatever They Can Get Him for Is Fine With Me'
The Joyful, Relentless Resilience of Media Renegade Nellie Bowles
The Campaign of Delusion
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau May Be Legal, but It’s Past Its Prime
The Swiss Policy to Reduce Inflation: Eliminate Tariffs
Winning the Messaging Battle, Part II
Despite Transgender Crimes, Democrats Push Their Agenda
Biden Tries to Make Trump Trial Into Campaign Rally
Tipsheet

The View's Sunny Hostin's Take on Caitlin Clark's Rise Was Laughably Predictable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 29, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Is Sunny Hostin’s body just accustomed to perpetual misery? I never thought I’d be writing about the WNBA, but here we are. Yes, I will defend Caitlin Clark because the army of haters she’s amassed unintentionally is absurd. No one watches this league, but it has received more attention because folks want to see how Clark and the rest of the 2024 draft class perform. 

Advertisement

Professional women’s basketball has complained about the lack of attention and eyes on the sport for years. It’s why many opt to play in Europe for extra cash. Now, we get a superstar player who can draw a crowd, and the women are whining because she’s white and not lesbian; at least, that’s Hostin’s beef:

Yeah, sorry, there’s no black lesbian to get the people going—it didn’t happen. One did get attention for getting busted on drug charges in Russia, which the Biden administration took months to secure her release, but only after releasing an infamous arms dealer in return. 

Barstool's Kevin Clancy, aka KFC, eviscerated this nonsense from The View and others in 90 seconds:

Recommended

Anti-Trump Account Should Have Never Posted This Tweet About De Niro and Famous GOP Actors Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It’s the bean-counting that gets me with the Left. You need to see how many lesbians, blacks, and whatever other people they want before something is deemed acceptable. The market doesn’t work that way, especially in sports, which is probably why people like Hostin don’t watch any, which leads to inane commentaries like this. Though this one was laughably predictable—you knew she would bring up race if this were on the docket for the show. 

Women’s sports, in general, became a new front in the culture war since the transgenders are trying to infiltrate and erase biological females from this space. It’s the conservatives who are now trying to keep biological males posing as females from brutalizing women in these events. No one supports it either, which is why this issue has disappeared, as Jimmy Hoffa did. 

You’d think women commentators and athletes would be ecstatic about the juice Clark brings to the WNBA, but instead, we get another episode of women-hating women from a bunch of jealous, mean girls.

Advertisement

Dave Portnoy also listed several white basketball superstars, but it's Clark's playing style that's getting the rightful attention.

"Somebody tell this racist [Hostin] all these players are superstars and white and nobody cared till Caitlin Clark.  It's the way she plays," he tweeted.


Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-Trump Account Should Have Never Posted This Tweet About De Niro and Famous GOP Actors Matt Vespa
Ken Burns Has an Anti-Trump Meltdown During College Commencement Address Matt Vespa
'Whatever They Can Get Him for Is Fine With Me' Byron York
'Full-Blown Concession' From Biden Campaign: Trump Campaign Responds to That NYC Press Conference Rebecca Downs
KJP Desperately Tries to Pivot As Doocy Asks About Biden Meeting With Key Witness in Hunter's Trial Rebecca Downs
Why Dennis Quaid Is on the Trump Train Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anti-Trump Account Should Have Never Posted This Tweet About De Niro and Famous GOP Actors Matt Vespa
Advertisement