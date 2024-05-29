The View's Sunny Hostin's Take on Caitlin Clark's Rise Was Laughably Predictable

Is Sunny Hostin’s body just accustomed to perpetual misery? I never thought I’d be writing about the WNBA, but here we are. Yes, I will defend Caitlin Clark because the army of haters she’s amassed unintentionally is absurd. No one watches this league, but it has received more attention because folks want to see how Clark and the rest of the 2024 draft class perform.

Professional women’s basketball has complained about the lack of attention and eyes on the sport for years. It’s why many opt to play in Europe for extra cash. Now, we get a superstar player who can draw a crowd, and the women are whining because she’s white and not lesbian; at least, that’s Hostin’s beef:

Yeah, sorry, there’s no black lesbian to get the people going—it didn’t happen. One did get attention for getting busted on drug charges in Russia, which the Biden administration took months to secure her release, but only after releasing an infamous arms dealer in return.

Barstool's Kevin Clancy, aka KFC, eviscerated this nonsense from The View and others in 90 seconds:

It’s the bean-counting that gets me with the Left. You need to see how many lesbians, blacks, and whatever other people they want before something is deemed acceptable. The market doesn’t work that way, especially in sports, which is probably why people like Hostin don’t watch any, which leads to inane commentaries like this. Though this one was laughably predictable—you knew she would bring up race if this were on the docket for the show.

Women’s sports, in general, became a new front in the culture war since the transgenders are trying to infiltrate and erase biological females from this space. It’s the conservatives who are now trying to keep biological males posing as females from brutalizing women in these events. No one supports it either, which is why this issue has disappeared, as Jimmy Hoffa did.

You’d think women commentators and athletes would be ecstatic about the juice Clark brings to the WNBA, but instead, we get another episode of women-hating women from a bunch of jealous, mean girls.

Dave Portnoy also listed several white basketball superstars, but it's Clark's playing style that's getting the rightful attention.

"Somebody tell this racist [Hostin] all these players are superstars and white and nobody cared till Caitlin Clark. It's the way she plays," he tweeted.

