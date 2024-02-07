Joe Biden Is Killing the Democratic Party With Black and Hispanic Voters

The Democratic Party is seeing mass defections among two core constituency groups ahead of the 2024 elections. Black and Hispanic voter support for Democrats has hit historic lows. It’s two voter blocs that Democrats cannot afford to perform poorly on Election Day. Thus far, they’ve assumed those frustrated with the Biden White House will return to the fold. Even worse, there is a sentiment that Democrats think these people are too dumb to realize what a fantastic president we have in Joe Biden.

Almost half the country says they’re worse off than they were four years ago. Suppose South Carolina’s black voters are indicative of anything. In that case, the usual selling points no longer resonate with younger black voters, who are more vocal, left-wing, and angry. Student loan debt is irrelevant to these voters—they’re more concerned about a Gaza ceasefire. It’s a point that NBC News pointed out, reporting on Rep. James Clyburn’s (D-SC) doing his job trying to inject some life into the base in the Palmetto State. The news organization described the aging Democrat as “indignant” over younger black voters’ disapproval of Biden. But it’s not just in that state—Joe is killing the Democratic Party with black voters (via NY Post):

Democrats’ longtime advantage over Republicans among two core constituencies — blacks and Hispanics — has eroded in recent months, according to new polling data out Wednesday. Last year, 66% of black adults identified as Democrats or Democrat leaners while 19% said they were Republicans or Republican leaners, per the Gallup survey. The 47-percentage-point spread is the lowest in at least 25 years — and down 19 percentage points from 2020, when 77% of black adults identified as Democrats and just 19% identified as Republicans. A similar trend can be seen among Hispanics, with 47% calling themselves Democrats and 35% identifying as Republican. That 12-point difference is a stark decline from 2021, when 57% of Hispanics identified as Democrat and 26% said they were Republican, a difference of 31 percentage points.

With the 2024 election projected to be close, these figures are brutal. Sure, there’s time to turn things around, but labor union members aren’t high on Biden, and neither are Arab Americans, who are incensed over this administration’s pro-Israel policy. These people aren’t going to vote for Trump, but they will stay home, which is just as good.

Obama once said never underestimate Joe Biden’s ability to screw things up. The aging Delaware liberal has managed to destroy the Obama coalition in one term.