Why the Ashli Babbitt Saga Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon

The family of Ashli Babbitt, the only person who was killed on January 6, is filing a $30 million wrongful death suit against the government, according to CBS News. Babbitt was one of the individuals who entered the Capitol during the January 6 riot and was shot and killed by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd:

Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed Jan. 6, 2021, while she tried to climb through a broken door into the Speaker's Lobby outside the House Chamber, as a mob of dozens of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol while lawmakers were preparing to certify the results of the 2020 election. The shooting was captured on cell phone video. Babbitt later died at a hospital. In the lawsuit, which was filed Friday in federal court in Southern California, Babbitt's family claimed that she was unarmed and had her hands in the air when she was shot once by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd. "Ashli posed no threat to the safety of anyone," the lawsuit states, going on to claim that she was "ambushed" by the officer. The lawsuit also argued that Byrd was "not in uniform," "did not identify himself as a police officer" and did not issue a warning before opening fire.

It’s the one officer-involved shooting the liberal media doesn’t want you to read a lot about since there are some peculiar circumstances concerning her death. The officer who shot and killed her was cleared reportedly without an interview, though Capitol Police maintain that Lt. Byrd acted following department policy on the use of deadly force. Her family even alleged that police ambushed her while adding that she was killed for “no good reason.” If this lawsuit gets dismissed, that’s one thing, but for now, this story isn’t going away as the family tries to find closure by placing this case on the federal docket.

Babbitt's shooting is part of the overreaction to this little riot. The Left views it as some turning point in American history, where extremist MAGA Republicans tried to overthrow the government in a moment that was worse than Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 Attacks. It wasn’t, and everyone who wasn’t mentally ill returned to their daily lives. It never caught on the way liberals thought, being viewed as more of a sideshow annoyance than some existential threat to our country. Meanwhile, as the 2024 election cycle gets going, Democrats are trying to remove Donald Trump from ballots nationwide despite not being charged with insurrection. So, who’s the real threat to the country?

Hint: It’s Joe Biden and his party.