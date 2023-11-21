Oh, So Palestinians Are Now Engaging in the Fake Hate Crime Game, Huh?

A 20-year-old Palestinian man is now the subject of an investigation for peddling a hate crime hoax in Ohio. He alleged that someone shouted mean things at him and then hit him with a car, none of which is true. It’s part of a long history of folks engaging in fake hate crimes to manufacture a narrative. They know the liberal media runs with this nonsense, as we saw with Jussie Smollett. It didn’t take police long to expose this ruse (via NY Post):

An Ohio man has been arrested for allegedly lying to police about being the victim of an anti-Palestinian hate crime.

Hesham A. Ayyad, 20, told the Cleveland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations that a driver had hurled anti-Palestinian slurs at him and hit him with his car, according to an Oct. 23. CAIR press release demanding an investigation into the incident.

North Ridgefield police arrested Ayyad on Tuesday and said he lied about the encounter and that his injuries had come from a fight with his brother, Cleveland.com reported.

Ayyad told CAIR officials that he was walking home from eating lunch near the border of Olmsted Falls and North Ridgeville around 4:10 p.m. when a vehicle slowed down beside him and the driver yelled statements like “Kill all Palestinians,”and “Long live Israel,” at him, according to the press release from CAIR.

“The driver then allegedly turned around and hit the man while shouting ‘DIE!’” CAIR wrote.

[…]

Investigators reviewed video footage from the area and concluded that Ayyad had lied about being hit by the vehicle and lied about the racial slurs, police said.

Police said the “injuries sustained at the time of the incident were caused by a violent fight that the alleged victim had participated in with his brother, which was confirmed by area video surveillance.”

Ayyad was taken into custody on Tuesday…