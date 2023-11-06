Here Are the 22 Republican Traitors Who Sided With Dems to Save Rashida Tliab

She has been one of the most insufferable voices on the Hill. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the squad, has been on a tear, spewing antisemitism and pro-terrorist propaganda in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks committed by Hamas. Over 1,000 terrorists invaded southern Israel and murdered 1,400 men, women, and children. When asked about Israeli babies being beheaded and burned, Tlaib smirked. She also repeated the lie that Israel had bombed a hospital in Gaza at a pro-Hamas rally in DC.

She deserves to be censured, but that effort got torpedoed when 22 House Republicans joined Democrats to table the motion last week (via CBS News):

Two of the House's most polarizing members were spared potential punishment on Wednesday after lawmakers voted against moving forward on censuring Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her controversial comments on Israel. The House voted to table the Tlaib resolution, effectively killing the effort to publicly reprimand her. Democrats appeared to pull a reciprocal effort to censure GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from consideration after the Tlaib vote. A simple majority was needed to block the measure against Tlaib from advancing to a final vote, meaning Democrats needed GOP support. Twenty-three Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to kill the measure against Tlaib. The House was expected to then vote on a motion to table the measure against Greene, but that was removed from the vote schedule after the Tlaib resolution was blocked.

And here is the list of GOP traitors (via The Hill):

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (N.D.) Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.) Rep. John Duarte (Calif.) Rep. Chuck Edwards (N.C.) Rep. Morgan Griffith (Va.) Rep. Glenn Grothman (Wis.) Rep. Harriet Hageman (Wyo.) Rep. Bill Huizenga (Mich.) Rep. Darrell Issa (Calif.) Rep. Dusty Johnson (S.D.) Rep. Doug LaMalfa (Calif.) Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.) Rep. Tom McClintock (Calif.) Rep. Richard McCormick (Ga.) Rep. Max Miller (Ohio) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa) Rep. John Moolenaar (Mich.) Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) Rep. Austin Scott (Ga.) Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.) Rep. Michael Turner (Ohio) Rep. Derrick Van Orden (Wis.) — Greene later said that Van Orden voted “yes” mistakenly and changed his vote. Rep. Timothy Walberg (Mich.)

Chip Roy? Thomas Massie? What gives, man? Mr. Roy was a little queasy about the language in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion regarding insurrection (via WFIN):

“Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people. Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation — if not censure,” Roy began in a statement provided Wednesday to Fox News Digital. “However, tonight’s feckless resolution to censure Tlaib was deeply flawed and made legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection.’” He continued, “I voted to table the resolution. In January 2021, the legal term insurrection was stretched and abused by many following the events at the Capitol. We should not continue to perpetuate claims of ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol and we should not abuse the term now.”

Roy, a horde of anti-Israel protesters stormed inside, where they amassed in the Capitol Rotunda. That’s a rebellion, given the new rules. Greene intends to refile a motion to censure Tlaib. These 22 better get their act together. Rebecca had some thoughts on this matter as well.