Watch John Kirby Take a Reporter to School Over Gaza and Hamas

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck clipped the exchange between John Kirby and GloboNews’ Raquel Krähenbühl today, and I agree with him: Go, John Kirby. It might be the first and probably the last time, but a broken clock is right twice a day. Apparently, the folks over at the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who are pro-terrorist, were a little upset that Joe Biden admitted a basic fact about warfare: many people die. Civilians will die when the IDF invades Gaza; that is a fact.

Krähenbühl wondered if that was insensitive and if the president would apologize, regretting his words when describing what would come in the next stage of the Israel-Hamas war. Kirby said no and then proceeded to take Krähenbühl to school about what is harsh, and it has nothing to do with Israel:

What’s harsh — what’s harsh is the way Hamas is using people as human shields. What’s harsh is taking a couple of hundred hostages and leaving families and anxious, waiting and worrying to figure out where their loved ones are. What's harsh, is dropping in on a music festival and slaughtering a bunch of young people just trying to enjoy an afternoon. I could go on and on. That's what's harsh. That is what's harsh and being honest about the fact that there have been civilian casualties and that there likely will be more is being honest, because that's what war is. It's brutal. It's ugly. It's messy. I've said that before. President also said that yesterday. Doesn't mean we have to like it. And it doesn't mean that we're dismissing anyone of those casualties each and every one is a tragedy in its own right...It would be helpful if Hamas would let [Gazans] leave....We know that there are thousands waiting to leave Gaza writ large and Hamas is preventing them from doing it. That is what is harsh.

I don’t know Krähenbühl’s politics, but it still amazes me how some people, especially those on the Left, are now blind to evil. Tying up families, cutting off body parts, ripping out eyes, and setting them on fire isn’t resistance. Raping women and girls until their pelvises break aren’t acts of resistance. What Hamas did on October 7 was unbridled evil on a massive scale that warrants their total annihilation by the IDF. Those who cannot condemn it, prevaricate on it or sanitize what Hamas did support their actions. Plain and simple.

And you bet I’ll be collecting their tears when we start stacking the bodies of Hamas like sandbags. Ilhan Omar might be committed to a mental health clinic.