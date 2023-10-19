Wait, Did Biden Make a Joke About the Gaza Hospital Bombing?

President Joe Biden’s propensity for sticking his foot in his mouth is well-known, but you’d think he would have some self-control. There was a chance he would say something stupid since going off-script was never Biden’s strong suit, even when he was semi-cogent.

The Muslim world went insane Tuesday night over reports that a hospital in Gaza was struck by an Israeli airstrike, killing hundreds. It was fake news. It was a rocket misfire from Islamic Jihad firing into Israel. Regardless, the news media ran with Hamas propaganda, which spread faster than COVID through the Arab world, sparking mass protests from Baghdad to Barcelona. The American embassy in Beirut is evacuating its non-essential staff.

It was already bad enough that the president was entering a quasi-war zone. Germany’s chancellor had to take cover in Tel Aviv when it came under rocket attack. Luckily, nothing popped off during Biden’s brief visit, and it’s well that he uttered what he said on the plane flying back to the United States. Biden said what could be interpreted as a quip about the Gaza hospital bombing, saying he didn’t know if Hamas or their allies intentionally targeted the hospital, but they have to learn how to shoot straight (via NY Post):

BIDEN: “I’m not suggesting that Hamas deliberately did it … [They] gotta learn how to shoot straight”pic.twitter.com/OgNbm1UpM3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023





Not even kidding these were consecutively tweets on my timeline hahahaha pic.twitter.com/m3M8Y4Qnnx — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) October 18, 2023

No, they shouldn’t shoot straight, Joe. That would mean direct hits into Israel, which is being attacked on all sides right now, as the IDF prepares to invade Gaza to eradicate Hamas.

Also, what the hell, old man?