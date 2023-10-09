Israeli Minister of National Security Issues New Order Loosening Regulations on Gun Ownership

Israel has no Second Amendment—gun ownership isn’t a right in their society. For now, the Jewish State might adopt it, albeit temporarily, as a war measure. On October 7, a rocket barrage by Hamas terrorists precipitated a land, sea, and air attack on Israel in an event not seen in at least 50 years. It was a sneak attack that killed at least 700 Israelis and wounded over a thousand more. The carnage was pervasive, with at least 100 civilians being kidnapped, some children. Rapes have also been reported.

Hamas terrorists at some points along the Gaza border paraglided into Israel, taking the country by surprise. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war while mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists. Airstrikes have rocked the Gaza Strip, but a land invasion is expected, though Israeli security forces are still fighting to reclaim the areas in Southern Israel that were overrun by Hamas operatives.

The right to gun ownership and self-defense were highlighted as many of these civilians killed and kidnapped had no means to stop these heavily armed Islamic radicals. The videos on social media of these assaults are ghastly. While the process of obtaining a concealed carry permit is heavily regulated in Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir, minister for National Security, loosened those restrictions. If you file the required paperwork and pass a background check, you get your gun. Essentially, if you’re a law-abiding citizen, arm yourself:

Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation, in order to allow as many citizens as possible to arm themselves. The plan will take effect within 24 hours, below are its main points: 1. Any citizen who meets the detailed tests for carrying a private firearm due to self-defense and serving the security forces, and is without a criminal or medical record, will be required to undergo a telephone interview instead of a physical interview, and will be able to receive permission to carry a firearm within a week. (Self-defense tests: residence in an eligible settlement, rifle veterans 07 and above, officers in the rank of lieutenant and above and combatants in the rank of major and above in the IDF and the security forces, service in special units, firefighters, policemen, and workers and volunteers in the rescue forces). 2. Any citizen who received a conditional permit to purchase a firearm and did not purchase a firearm during the year 2023 and the conditional license has expired, will be able to purchase a firearm now without the need to submit another application. The exemption will apply to about 4000 citizens. 3. Any citizen who deposited his weapon in the last six months due to failure to perform refresher training or renewal training, will be able to receive his weapon back. The exemption will apply to about 1800 citizens. 4. In addition, starting next Tuesday, conditional permits to carry firearms will be issued with a permit allowing the purchase of up to 100 bullets instead of 50 today. All this in addition to the criteria change that should happen soon. I thank the members of the Firearms Licensing Division, the Civil Response Department of the Israel Police and the employees of the Ministry of Health for the very important commitment that will allow as many citizens as possible to arm themselves and protect themselves and their environment when necessary. Israel is one of the few countries where both men and women are drafted into the military, barring religious exemptions. Anyone from 18-49 roughly has some familiarity with firearms and military training.

Israeli Minister of National Security: "Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation in order to allow as many citizens as possible to arm themselves." https://t.co/W6qaaNzM8t — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 8, 2023

#BREAKING: Israeli death toll at 700, over 2000 wounded- Channel 12 — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) October 8, 2023

With chaos in the streets, more terror attacks, and the possibility that this conflict could erupt into a multi-front war, Israel is making sure its citizens aren’t left defenseless—the horrors of what happens when they are have been burned into the national psyche.

