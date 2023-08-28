So, That's Why an Oregon Woman Is Accusing a Hospital of Denying Her Medical Care

This incident occurred earlier this month, but it’s shocking, nonetheless. Cancer treatment is now a cancellable event with the woke mob. If you’ve been diagnosed with cancer, keep your mouth shut about certain issues because hospitals will refuse treatment. This story has anti-Hippocratic oath vibes, but when has respecting the rule of law or professional conduct ever been a mainstay by liberals if their sensibilities get offended? A woman in Oregon fighting cancer disagreed with the transgender flag displayed at the facility (via Newsweek):

A woman receiving cancer treatment at @OHSUNews was told she can no longer be a patient at the clinic after she sent a message criticizing a trans flag hanging prominently at the entrance. She told us that they requested she go for “re-education” and she refused. pic.twitter.com/WdAvRoYoMV

…a hospital in Portland, Oregon, has allegedly denied a cancer patient medical care after she expressed discomfort about the clinic's prominent transgender flag display.

Marlene Barbera said she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer at Richmond Family Medicine Clinic, which is part of the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU). Last year, she wrote a message to inform her doctor that she didn't feel comfortable entering the clinic, which prominently displayed a transgender flag, according to a report by Reduxx, a feminist news and opinion website.

"I do not feel comfortable coming into Richmond with that enormous transgenderism banner hanging like a Nazi flag behind the reception desk," Barbera wrote. "Where is the flag for women? For children?"

She added, "Male violence toward women is undimmed by any level of transition."

However, an OHSU spokesperson told Newsweek that the Richmond Family Medicine Clinic doesn't offer oncology services.

In her letter, Barbera requested a telephone appointment to "discuss how I may access your medical care without walking under a banner that seeks to negate all I am".

However, the situation intensified this year after Barbera tried to leave a message for her doctor about blood test results. The receptionist urged her to make an appointment instead. Not wanting to add another medical appointment to her calendar, Barbera refused. The receptionist allegedly got frustrated and "hung up on" Barbera, according to Barbera's comments in the Reduxx report.

Barbera assumed the receptionist was being difficult because of her stance on the hospital's transgender flag display.

"I asked, guessing 'did I hurt the trans person's feelings?'