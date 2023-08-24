These Wisconsin Voters Liked What Ron DeSantis Said During the Debate
Tipsheet

Trump Has Returned to Twitter. Here's His First Post in Two Years.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 24, 2023 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Spencer wrote earlier this evening that Trump had surrendered to Georgia authorities around 7:30 PM. He and at least a dozen others were indicted in the state’s probe into alleged 2020 election interference. In May, it became a RICO case, which all but assured an indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is now being investigated by House Republicans for prosecutorial overreach, namely that she pursued this legal action based on political animus. 

The former president’s mugshot was an awaited event today, a first in American history. He posted his $200,000 bond and promptly departed the Peach State:


Former President Donald Trump surrendered to officials in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday evening — the fourth jurisdiction in which he's had to turn himself in less than six months — to face an indictment on 13 state felony counts for his alleged misdeeds in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. 

As part of his processing by Fulton County, Trump was required to have a mugshot taken in a departure from the three previous times the former president surrender to face the other indictments against him. The photo was subsequently released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. 

After landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET, the 45th president traveled via motorcade to the Fulton County Jail where he arrived around 7:30 p.m. and surrendered to be fingerprinted and booked on 13 charges. 

As part of his previously reported deal with prosecutors, he was released on $200,000 bond. The whole process took only about 20 minutes, and Trump departed the jail just before 8:00 p.m. to return to ATL. 

Upon arriving back at the airport, Trump spoke to reporters gathered planeside at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

"This is a very sad day for America — this should never happen," Trump said, adding "you should be able to challenge an election."

He’s right. Challenging election results isn’t illegal and is part of the process. Trump had avoided Twitter for years after he was banned in 2020 over the January 6 event. After Elon Musk acquired the social media company, his account was restored, but the former president continued to post on his site, Truth Social. That self-imposed Twitter exile ended tonight, with Trump posting a picture of his mugshot with the caption: “Election interference. Never surrender.” 

He's back, folks.

