The Proof the Media Say Doesn't Exist About Joe Biden
If This Happens During Trump's Trials, The Left Is Bound to Go Insane
Biden's New Indo-Pacific Agreement With Japan and South Korea Left Out One Big...
Young Girl in Texas Was Murdered Because of Biden's Border Crisis
CNN Is Triggered by ‘Riggers’ and Our Own Katie Pavlich Is Targeted by...
Giuliani Shreds Fani Willis’ Indictment to Pieces
Surprise: Biden Suffers a Series Of Misfortunate Gaffes
Trump Warns the Left Is Coming for the U.S. Dollar
Trans Biden Official Endorses Group That Refers to Mothers As 'Egg Producers'
Leaked Debate Prep Instructs DeSantis to Take a 'Sledgehammer' to Rivals
Americans Want Schools to Teach Less About Gender Ideology, New Poll Shows
What Happened to a Homeowner Who Tried to Evict Squatters From His House...
America Needs Four More Years of Donald Trump
Ted Cruz Remains Committed to Putting Anheuser-Busch on Notice
Tipsheet

CBS News Makes a Hilarious Error on This Report About Joe Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 18, 2023 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It’s not an exciting story regarding Joe Biden, but the error that CBS News made in its report is rather funny. The news outlet referred to Joe Biden as a “former president” in its write-up of the Camp David summit between South Korea and Japan. They later issued a correction, but screenshots are forever.

The summit sought to strengthen ties between the three nations (via CBS News): 

President Biden announced Friday a trilateral agreement with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to deepen their security and economic commitments following a historic summit at the Camp David presidential retreat. 

Mr. Biden held the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to focus on regional security cooperation concerns, especially managing North Korean belligerence and countering China. 

"We meet in this historic place to make a historic moment, and I believe that to be true," the president said. "This is new era and partnership between Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States, our new 'Camp David Trilat.'" 

As part of the renewed ties, detailed in a joint statement titled "The Spirit of Camp David," the three nations committed to new coordination efforts, including a hotline when there is a crisis in the region. The leaders announced a "commitment to consult" the others "in an expeditious manner to coordinate our responses to regional challenges, provocations, and threats that affect our collective interests and security," according to the joint statement from the U.S., Japan and South Korea. 

Recommended

If This Happens During Trump's Trials, The Left Is Bound to Go Insane Matt Vespa

That’s fine, but when will Joe Biden be visiting Hawaii? The island of Maui is the site of the deadliest wildfire in 100 years, with over 100 dead and at least 1,000 people still missing. It will take months to account fully for the damages and loss of life. However, hearings and investigations should be held over the disaster response from state officials and Hawaiian Electric, the leading power company in the state. Hawaiian Electric knew about cutting off power to power lines subjected to high winds, which occurred last week when the fire broke out. A hurricane off the coast likely damages these lines sparking the blaze.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If This Happens During Trump's Trials, The Left Is Bound to Go Insane Matt Vespa
Surprise: Biden Suffers a Series Of Misfortunate Gaffes Sarah Arnold
Big Government Has Come for This Small-Town Amish Farmer. Here's How He's Fighting Back. Mia Cathell
Federal Judge Dismisses Hunter's Tax Charges...but There's a Catch Spencer Brown
What Happened to a Homeowner Who Tried to Evict Squatters From His House Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Project Veritas Quickly Deletes This 'SOS' Message Posted on X Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
If This Happens During Trump's Trials, The Left Is Bound to Go Insane Matt Vespa