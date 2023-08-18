CBS News Makes a Hilarious Error on This Report About Joe Biden

It’s not an exciting story regarding Joe Biden, but the error that CBS News made in its report is rather funny. The news outlet referred to Joe Biden as a “former president” in its write-up of the Camp David summit between South Korea and Japan. They later issued a correction, but screenshots are forever.

CBS just called Biden a “former president” 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvAJlarFmM — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 18, 2023

A previous tweet contained an error that had "former" before President Biden. It has been corrected. — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2023

The summit sought to strengthen ties between the three nations (via CBS News):

President Biden announced Friday a trilateral agreement with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to deepen their security and economic commitments following a historic summit at the Camp David presidential retreat. Mr. Biden held the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to focus on regional security cooperation concerns, especially managing North Korean belligerence and countering China. "We meet in this historic place to make a historic moment, and I believe that to be true," the president said. "This is new era and partnership between Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States, our new 'Camp David Trilat.'" As part of the renewed ties, detailed in a joint statement titled "The Spirit of Camp David," the three nations committed to new coordination efforts, including a hotline when there is a crisis in the region. The leaders announced a "commitment to consult" the others "in an expeditious manner to coordinate our responses to regional challenges, provocations, and threats that affect our collective interests and security," according to the joint statement from the U.S., Japan and South Korea.

That’s fine, but when will Joe Biden be visiting Hawaii? The island of Maui is the site of the deadliest wildfire in 100 years, with over 100 dead and at least 1,000 people still missing. It will take months to account fully for the damages and loss of life. However, hearings and investigations should be held over the disaster response from state officials and Hawaiian Electric, the leading power company in the state. Hawaiian Electric knew about cutting off power to power lines subjected to high winds, which occurred last week when the fire broke out. A hurricane off the coast likely damages these lines sparking the blaze.