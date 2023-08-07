Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Nuked a Key Part of the Biden Bribery Defense

Like clockwork, the media are trying to avoid the Biden bribery scandal because the evidence is mounting and the witnesses are credible. The third Trump indictment provided the safety net, but that oasis won’t last forever. Joseph Zeigler and Gary Shapley are the IRS whistleblowers who alleged pervasive interference in their Hunter Biden investigations. They gave Democrats fits, as they couldn’t refute, deny, or discredit their testimony. Their testimony could land Attorney General Merrick Garland in trouble after he declared that the Department of Justice was not interfering in these criminal probes, which were supposed to be independent.

The FD-1023 report from the FBI’s informant, who’s been feeding information about the Bidens’ relationship with Burisma since 2018, alleged a $10 million bribe to Joe and Hunter, accompanied by a ledger of the payments and recorded phone conversations. Hunter and his associate, Devon Archer, were given comfy jobs at the Ukrainian energy company in return for legal protection and access to US officials, which they got; Joe fired the prosecutor looking into Burisma.

The ball is rolling, and Archer’s closed-door testimony shredded another part of the Biden ‘I know nothing’ defense when the former Hunter associate said that Joe was at one of their business dinners, which he had long denied attending (via Fox News):

Hunter Biden's ex-business partner confirmed during his recent closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee that then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the infamous spring 2015 dinner with son Hunter's foreign business associates, despite the Biden campaign repeatedly saying Biden was never there. Devon Archer told investigators that the elder Biden "had dinner" with him and several others, including "Vadym P. from Burisma." When Biden arrived, Archer said Biden "shook everybody's hand" and joined their conversation. In 2020, the New York Post reported an explosive story about Hunter Biden introducing his then-vice president father to a top executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, where Hunter had served on its board and reportedly collected more than $50,000 per month. The story set off a firestorm and rejections from Biden's close aides. Andrew Bates, who is now a White House spokesperson but at the time worked on the communication team of Biden's 2020 campaign, roundly denied the meeting ever happened. […] But Archer, a longtime Hunter Biden business partner and friend, contradicted those claims and said that then-Vice President Biden was in attendance and was part of the dinner. Fox News Digital obtained the more than 140-page transcript of Archer's interview before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, which transpired behind closed doors. The transcript shows that investigators had asked Archer about the dinner mentioned in the New York Post report, which happened at Washington, D.C.'s, upscale restaurant Cafe Milano in 2015. The story revolved around an April 2015 email from Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, who had written to Hunter Biden the day after the dinner to thank him for inviting him to the nation's capital and allowing him to meet his father and spend "some time together." "It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure," Pozharskyi added.

Law professor Jonathan Turley observed how the Archer testimony and potential fallout follow the same pattern from the media on this story, describing the events as a “hallmark of a state media, by consent rather than coercion:”

Archer’s account supports an April 2015 email from Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, who wrote Hunter Biden the day after the dinner to thank him for allowing him to meet his father and spend “some time together.” “It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.” Pozharskyi added, “as we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee,” he continued. “What do you think? I could come to you [sic] office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to airport.” A month before the dinner, Hunter and Archer discussed the dinner guests, including “Pozharskyi,” who was listed as “Vadim” and “Vadym.” Archer added “Obviously save a seat for your guy.” Biden associates were told not to refer to Joe Biden by name and referred to him as “your guy,” “my guy” or “the Big Guy.” It was the same pattern that we saw with the laptop. The claims of Russian disinformation. The lack of media curiosity. The lack of coverage of the later disclosures. It is the hallmark of a state media, by consent rather than coercion. There are the denials of the incident, the dismissal of the story, and then the downplaying of the countervailing facts. It is also an example of the only demonstrably true statement from Hunter in this corruption scandal. The Bidens truly are “the best” at this.

Archer’s testimony isn’t as damning as Rep. Dan Goldman’s (D-NY) line of questioning at the whistleblower hearing in July, which also scorched the Biden defense. However, it again provides another reason for House Republicans and any journalist to sift through the buried details about this emerging government access scandal the Bidens captained.

