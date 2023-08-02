There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef

Working in law enforcement is a dangerous job, as is protecting the president of the United States. Being the personal chef to the president might be a close second, as these guys keep dying under eerie circumstances. In late July, Chef Tafari Campbell drowned while paddle boarding near the Martha’s Vineyard estate of former President Barack Obama (via Associated Press):

Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef has drowned near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday was Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia. Campbell was employed by the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard. The Obamas were not present at the home at the time of the accident. […] The search for the missing paddleboarder started Sunday after reports from a fellow paddleboarder that he had struggled on the surface, went under and didn’t resurface. The search was paused late Sunday but … state police said sonar from a boat located the body about 100 feet (30 meters) from shore at a depth of about 8 feet (2.4 meters). Campbell was not wearing a life jacket, police said.

The story became one of palace intrigue due to the anonymous 911 call, the location of the Obamas at the time of the incident, and the former president’s injuries at a golf course not long after the event. He was sporting bandaged hands and a black eye. It might be a coincidence, but the drowning has sparked many conspiracy theories and accompanying fact-checks, which don’t mean anything. The liberal media destroyed the ‘fact check’ beat when weaponizing these pieces against the Trump presidency.

Like the FBI, it’s lost all credibility. If anything, it only pours more gasoline on the conspiratorial bonfire. Later, it was determined that the Obamas were on the island but not at their residence, though the emergency call log from police appeared scattered. And the freakish thing about the Campbell case is that he isn’t the first chef to die serving a former Democratic president. The Clintons personal chef, who also served the Bush White House, died in 2015. The cause of death: drowning (via NY Post):

The tragic drowning death of former White House sous chef and the Obama family’s personal chef Tafari Campbell over the weekend is sadly similar to the premature demise of another White House kitchen veteran. Campbell’s death comes just eight years after Walter Scheib, who served as the White House Executive Chef from 1994 to 2005, was found partially submerged in a ravine in the New Mexico mountains on June 21, 2015. The 61-year-old Scheib was first reported missing by his girlfriend on June 14, one day after he failed to return from a hike near Taos Ski Valley. Scheib died from drowning, an autopsy later revealed. The Culinary Institute of America graduate was appointed White House Executive Chef in 1994, after then-First Lady Hillary Clinton was wowed by his pecan-crusted rack of lamb at a West Virginia resort, according to ABC.

And now, we’ve learned that Mr. Campbell wasn’t alone the night he was paddleboarding:

The fellow paddleboarder who was with Barack and Michelle Obama’s personal chef when he drowned near their Martha’s Vineyard compound is also a staffer to the former president — and reportedly tried to save the chef from drowning. The female staffer was with Tafari Campbell the moment the renowned chef fell off his paddleboard and into a pond before disappearing under the water, according to the Daily Mail. The woman, whose name wasn’t revealed, tried desperately to save her colleague, but didn’t reach him in time, Massachusetts State Police previously told MassLive. The woman then rushed back to shore, where she asked for help, with a Secret Service agent calling for emergency services from the Obamas’ estate in Edgartown, sources told the Daily Mail. Insiders told the outlet the woman was lucid and clear and did not appear to be intoxicated. The witness said Campbell struggled to stay afloat and wasn’t wearing a life jacket while out on the water, officials said last week.

But there’s also footage of Mr. Campbell swimming. So, why was he struggling to stay afloat? The Obama conspiracy theories are more geared toward Michelle: I’ll let you Google those on your own. The secretive Clintons, who play politics all the time, are owners of the infamous ‘body count’ theory, where many who got close to this power couple suffered untimely deaths.

Conspiracy or not, when someone dies on the estate of a former president, there will be curiosity.