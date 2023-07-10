John Kerry Has Found the Real Problem With the War in Ukraine
Tipsheet

House Oversight Gets Their Briefing Date for Cocainegate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 10, 2023 2:30 PM

How do we not have a suspect yet? No, how have we not identified the person who brought cocaine within a nose hair of the Situation Room? It’s the most secure residence in the world, with sophisticated security systems that could have quickly figured out who brought narcotics into the West Wing. If the FBI could identify the January 6 rioters, some of whom were elderly, some based on their clothing, we could finger the Biden White House’s ‘Tony Montana.’

Instead, the story has changed, with some observers incredulously declaring that the culprit might never be identified. It’s funny how anything that could embarrass the Biden administration, or any Democratic one, has investigating parties either slow-walking or outright interfering in the process, almost like they’re hiding something. The Biden administration knew everyone on the OceanGate submersible was dead for days before announcing, reportedly waiting to announce their deaths to bury the IRS whistleblower news. 

The Biden crew knows what they’re doing, trying to starve this story by dragging it out, which is why the House Oversight Committee won’t be briefed on Cocainegate until later this month: 

The federal government, with infinite resources and top-notch intelligence-gathering capabilities, cannot identify who brought drugs into the White House. Given how this administration has walled itself off regarding Attorney General Merrick Garland’s inconsistent testimony about the independence of the investigations surrounding Hunter Biden, which could earn him impeachment hearings, no one who is serious should believe anything they say on this matter, especially if Karine Grey Poupon is tapped to deliver the message.


