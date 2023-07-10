House Oversight Gets Their Briefing Date for Cocainegate

How do we not have a suspect yet? No, how have we not identified the person who brought cocaine within a nose hair of the Situation Room? It’s the most secure residence in the world, with sophisticated security systems that could have quickly figured out who brought narcotics into the West Wing. If the FBI could identify the January 6 rioters, some of whom were elderly, some based on their clothing, we could finger the Biden White House’s ‘Tony Montana.’

Instead, the story has changed, with some observers incredulously declaring that the culprit might never be identified. It’s funny how anything that could embarrass the Biden administration, or any Democratic one, has investigating parties either slow-walking or outright interfering in the process, almost like they’re hiding something. The Biden administration knew everyone on the OceanGate submersible was dead for days before announcing, reportedly waiting to announce their deaths to bury the IRS whistleblower news.

The Biden crew knows what they’re doing, trying to starve this story by dragging it out, which is why the House Oversight Committee won’t be briefed on Cocainegate until later this month:

1) Fox has learned that a potential briefing requested by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) about the cocaine found at the White House may not happen now until late July. Comer had requested a briefing for this Friday. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 10, 2023

2) Fox is told that the administration is being cooperative. In addition, the committee would never issue subpoenas unless it found it needed to get documents or communications until after the briefing – even if it is weeks away. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 10, 2023

3) Fox is told they are still trying to work out a date for later this month.



Fox has also learned that the FBI crime lab is still investigating the “scene” of the crime.



The DC HAZMAT unit did respond to test for the cocaine. But FBI was also there. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 10, 2023

The federal government, with infinite resources and top-notch intelligence-gathering capabilities, cannot identify who brought drugs into the White House. Given how this administration has walled itself off regarding Attorney General Merrick Garland’s inconsistent testimony about the independence of the investigations surrounding Hunter Biden, which could earn him impeachment hearings, no one who is serious should believe anything they say on this matter, especially if Karine Grey Poupon is tapped to deliver the message.