FBI Source: The Bidens Coerced Burisma Into Paying Them $10 Million in Bribes

There are new revelations about the bribery scheme involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The president is facing smoking gun evidence that he’s compromised and corrupt, something that many of us have known since Tony Bobulinski divulged details of the failed deal with the Chinese in October of 2020, the story that was suppressed by the media and got The New York Post locked out of its social media accounts for days.

We now have this Ukrainian bribery operation, where Joe and Hunter were paid $5 million each in 2015-2016. A confidential FBI source told the bureau the details in an FD-1023 report recently released to House Oversight Committee members. The source revealed that the co-founder of Burisma Holdings, Mykola Zlochevsky, made the payments, had a ledger of them, and recorded over a dozen phone calls with the then-vice president and his crack cocaine-addicted son. Zlochevsky is rumored to be an asset for Russian foreign intelligence (SVR). And now, he says he felt “coerced” by the Bidens to dole out the cash. He also wasn’t too far off regarding his projection to when this scheme would be exposed (via The Federalist):

The Federalist has now learned the FD-1023 reported the CHS saying the Bidens “coerced” Zlochevsky to pay the bribes. Sources familiar with the investigation also explained the context of Zlochevsky’s statements, and that context further bolsters the CHS’s reporting. In the FD-1023 from June 30, 2020, the confidential human source summarized earlier meetings he had with Zlochevsky. According to the CHS, in the 2015-2016 timeframe, the CHS, who was providing advice to Zlochevsky, told the Burisma owner to stay away from the Bidens. Then, after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest, the CHS asked Zlochevsky if he was upset Trump won. Zlochevsky allegedly told the CHS he was dismayed by Trump’s victory, fearing an investigation would reveal his payments to the Biden family, which included a $5 million payment to Hunter Biden and a $5 million payment to Joe Biden. According to the CHS, the Burisma executive bemoaned the situation, claiming the Bidens had “coerced” him into paying the bribes. The CHS responded that he hoped Zlochevsky had taken precautions to protect himself. Zlochevsky then allegedly detailed the steps he had taken to avoid detection, stressing he had never paid the “Big Guy” directly and that it would take some 10 years to unravel the various money trails. It was only then that Zlochevsky mentioned the audio recordings he had made of the conversations he had with Hunter and Joe Biden, according to the CHS.

The FD-1023 report was a fight as the FBI refused to turn it over to Congress. Only after House Republicans threatened to hold Director Chris Wray in contempt did they relent—exposing solid evidence that Biden was corrupt. Hours later, Donald Trump was indicted in the classified documents investigation, and this story vanished from the news cycle. Yeah, the timing isn’t lost on anyone.