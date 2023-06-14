Why Senate Republicans Are Demanding Another Special Counsel Probe for Biden

The number of special counsels being appointed is becoming ridiculous. It’s like a Marvel movie franchise. No, worse—Friday the 13th, which got silly after Part III. Donald Trump is the subject of two special counsel investigations, with the most recent indicting him over the classified document controversy. Jack Smith is the special counsel in that legal action, also looking into Trump's role in the January 6 riot. The Mueller investigation concluded, not having found any solid evidence of Russian collusion, despite doing all they could to create some, given the virulent anti-Trump lawyers tapped to investigate the fallacious claims later exposed as a hoax. The FBI never had any evidence to greenlight any counterintelligence probe into those allegations stemming from the Steele Dossier, a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research file loaded with actual Russian disinformation.

Joe Biden is also the subject of a special counsel for his mishandling of classified information, though Senate Republicans are demanding another one over the Burisma dealings. We had smoking-gun evidence drop regarding Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in a bribery scheme from his Ukraine days, and it got smothered by news of the Trump indictment. Co-founder of Burisma Holdings, Mykola Zlochevsky, is the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter $5 million each in 2015-16. He has a ledger of the payments, phone calls, and recordings of those calls. If a fake Russian collusion allegation could launch a special investigation, actual evidence of corruption involving the now-president of the United States is in order (via NY Post):

A group of Senate Republicans demanded Tuesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to investigate President Biden’s role in his family’s international business dealings — amid allegations that Biden took a $5 million bribe while vice president. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) signed the letter a day after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed that the Ukrainian businessman who allegedly paid $5 million apiece to Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015 and 2016 claimed to keep 17 audio recordings of the president and first son as “insurance.” “The outstanding allegations of potential corruption and wrongdoing on the part of multiple members of the Biden family are deeply concerning, to say the least,” the four senators wrote to Garland, specifically mentioning the alleged bribes on behalf of Burisma Holdings owner Mykola Zlochevsky, as well as the first family’s Chinese business dealings. “Given these concerning allegations that continue to come to light with each passing day, we urge you to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Biden and his family in their business dealings,” the senators wrote.

We’ll see if that happens. It should, but we’re dealing in a world where a powerful agency within the executive is moving heaven and earth to protect the president and his allies in the Democratic Party.