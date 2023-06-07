Hunter Biden's Child Support Case Could Get a Lot More Interesting Soon
If Trump Is Indicted in the Classified Doc Probe, We Know the Location of the Trial

Matt Vespa  |  June 07, 2023 4:35 PM
We’re awaiting the news that Donald Trump will be indicted in the classified document probe as Special Counsel Jack Smith seems poised to indict the former president. If they got Trump on the hush money arrangement with Stormy Daniels, they could get him on this classified document investigation—all of which is political nonsense. Yet, these are the facts. 

Trump is already facing a March 2024 trial date for the Daniels charges, which are misdemeanors. Still, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg decided to get elastic with the legalese and elevate those charges to felonies. Trump’s Truth Social activity suggests that even the former president seems resigned that an indictment could be handed down. His legal team met with Attorney General Merrick Garland, and while they were mum about the details per usual, Trump said that all he could say about the sit-down was that it was unfair and that this has never happened to a president. 

Mike Davis, a former clerk to Justice Neil Gorsuch and one of Trump’s most prominent defenders regarding this witch hunt, tweeted that Smith will probably slap indictment charges soon. Davis has shredded the legal reasoning for the Mar-a-Lago raid, noting that the FBI busted down the doors once their Democratic overlords realized that Trump had declassified and taken the documents used to justify the shoddy Crossfire Hurricane operation. 

All those files placed the Obama administration in a terrible light, though the other items were personal mementos from Trump’s time in office. No state secrets were strewn about the secure home of Donald Trump, which the Secret Service protects. That would be Joe Biden. Yet, should the hammer of the Biden DOJ come down upon Trump, we know where the trial is likely to be held: South Florida (via WaPo): 

Justice Department prosecutors are planning to bring a significant portion of any charges stemming from the possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the home of former president Donald Trump, at a nearby federal court in south Florida, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The legal rationale for such a move is that the bulk of the conduct at issue in the investigation occurred in the southern district of Florida, in and around Trump’s Palm Beach residence and private club, even if much of the investigation — led by special counsel Jack Smith — has been handled by a grand jury in Washington. D.C., these people said. 

That approach by prosecutors does not rule out the possibility of some charges, such as perjury or false statements, being filed in the nation’s capital in connection with out of grand jury appearances or law enforcement interviews that took place there, according to these people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the internal discussions. 

The criminal investigation has been going on for more than a year, and Trump attorneys expect Smith to finalize a charging decision in coming weeks. Trump advisers say they are preparing for a potential indictment of the former president, who has denied any wrongdoing. 

If this happens, that makes two trials the current GOP frontrunner faces, with trial dates that will likely fall as the 2024 election enters its most critical phases. It would hinder the Republican Party’s ability to campaign for almost every race, as Trump’s legal woes will be flung in the faces of every candidate we have running. Even if it’s nonsensical, which these charges are, it doesn’t negate that Trump would become an anchor for the entire party. 

We can’t campaign if our presidential nominee has this much legal baggage, which is by design. Democrats know how to do damage, and they’re banking on GOP anger to usher in another Trump candidacy. 

