Here's Another Red Flag About the Looming Debt Ceiling Deal

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal is heading to the House floor for a vote, having passed the House Rules Committee last night on a 7-6 vote. Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) support assured passage, but now comes the stressful task of vote counting. And for that, McCarthy will be leaning on House Democrats, who have no vested interest in seeing him succeed, to bail him out. House Republicans are split on this bill, which raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion over two years with meager spending cuts. Republicans only have a slim five-seat majority in the House, and the “nay” votes are stacking up. And while some are arguing that this is the greatest conservative spending victory in recent memory, let’s not forget that McCarthy was reportedly the one who pitched the $4 trillion figure, not the Democrats. Daily Beast reports that congressional Democrats largely view this deal as a win for them and are waiting to rub it in the faces of their Republican colleagues:

.@RepDanBishop says that it was McCarthy himself who made the call to increase the debt ceiling by $4 trillion until Jan 1, 2025:



"It wasn't even asked for by the Democrats... That's a $4 trillion increase in debt that we just let [Biden] have and the Speaker made the call." pic.twitter.com/sgAeCMzVxE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 31, 2023





On the brink of voting for a bipartisan deal to avert a devastating economic collapse, Democrats appear to have a deliberate strategy: keep it cool. Don’t gloat. Don’t brand the compromise legislation as a win. Don’t brag about the spending cuts and policy changes Republicans failed to squeeze in, even as they held the U.S. economy hostage in order to succeed. For Democratic lawmakers, that essential task isn't hard. Very few, if any, view the bill—which raises the government’s debt limit in exchange for spending cuts and other GOP priorities—as a complete win. Plenty are still steaming about the fact that President Joe Biden negotiated in the first place. But many Democrats—even those who have been most vocally upset about the process and might still vote no on the bill—are having a hard time resisting the urge to stick it to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). After making lofty promises to his party to secure deep spending cuts and claw back Biden’s legislative achievements, McCarthy is facing internal heat for falling short. Dozens of GOP lawmakers are promising to vote against the bill; several are openly blaming McCarthy for capitulating to the White House. But if Democrats are going to grin and bear a vote on this compromise legislation, McCarthy’s predicament is giving them at least a little reason to smile as well. Progressives, like Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) said McCarthy came out looking “like a total fool” after his talks with Biden, even though he is leaning no on the bill; Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who is undecided, said the president “kicked McCarthy's butt.” […] Although Democrats are unhappy they’re paying any sort of price for a debt limit increase, the compromise is far from the House GOP’s initial offer, which would have cut $4.8 trillion over a decade, according to the CBO, by targeting a number of progressive priorities. […] Heading into Wednesday’s critical vote, McCarthy has already lost dozens of critical Republican votes. On Tuesday, he spent a late-night conference meeting working to sway members who were on the fence or already defecting that he hadn’t, in fact, given away too much. Those numbers leave McCarthy counting on the support of at least a couple dozen Democrats to save the package. Although some progressives have offered generous assessments of Biden’s negotiating skills Tuesday, they still remain the most likely defectors.

“The president admitted [that gloating by Democrats would hurt the effort] on Monday, telling reporters, “I hear you guys saying… ‘Why didn’t Biden say what a good deal it is? Why wouldn’t Biden say what a good deal it is before the vote?’ You think that’s going to help me get… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 31, 2023

On principle, it’s not the best bill. The problem is that defaulting on the debt is also not an option. However, some conservative Republicans hoped that McCarthy would use the bill House GOP members already passed to raise the debt ceiling, which the Left viewed as anathema in a ‘take it or leave it’ ploy. That didn’t happen, and now we have McCarthy at the mercy of liberal Democrats, which is never a good thing though the GOP somehow manages to land themselves in these positions. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he would support the deal, so we'll see if that sways some fence-sitters as the vote to officially bring this bill to the floor has begun.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries says he will support debt ceiling bill "without hesitation, reservation or trepidation."



"Not because it's perfect. But in divided government, we, of course, cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good." https://t.co/ODQ1safMcq pic.twitter.com/d1VEC9zZd2 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 31, 2023

UPDATE: Maybe it did.

THE HOUSE is voting on the rule to bring up the debt-limit bill.



This is the key procedural hurdle before the House begins debating the debt-limit bill. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 31, 2023

and there it is

As Republicans start to close the vote, hordes of Democrats come down to the well and vote yes by hand, pushing the rule over the finish line. https://t.co/pwXb1pKOk7 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 31, 2023

Political theater, as I have argued all along. https://t.co/RIQRTdJoLE — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) May 31, 2023

THE RULE for the debt-limit bill has passed. 241-187.



Dems helped the GOP get the motion for the Biden-McCarthy bill across the finish line.



Final vote later tonight. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 31, 2023

The House is now in recess subject to the call of the chair.



Why? Because it hasn't been 72 hours since the bill was released, per GOP sources.



The House will move onto one hour of debate evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats at 7:15 p.m. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 31, 2023



