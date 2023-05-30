The Debt Ceiling 'Deal' and DeSantis' Fundraising Strategy
Tipsheet

CUNY School of Law Commencement Speaker Delivered a Speech That Was Off-the-Wall Crazy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 30, 2023 11:35 AM

CUNY School of Law’s commencement went off the hinges over the weekend, with a speech from a graduate student labeled evil and antisemitic. She also expounded upon how our current laws are white supremacy and laid into the fascist NYPD. The speaker, Fatima Mousa Mohammed, was selected by the 2023 class, who later urged her class to dismantle capitalism and the systems of racism, Zionism, and imperialism worldwide. The school reportedly took down the video on YouTube but was forced to re-upload it after left-wingers complained that the institution was silencing Palestinian voices. It’s a doozy of an address, and this woman will be representing clients who entrust her to guide them through the legal process. Does she even have the temperament with these remarks (via NY Post): 


A graduate speaking at the City University of New York’s law school commencement called for a “revolution” to take on the legal system’s “white supremacy’’ and ripped the “fascist” NYPD, military and Israel. 

Future lawyer Fatima Mousa Mohammed, a Queens native who was selected by the graduating 2023 class to speak during the May 12 ceremony, praised CUNY for supporting student activism — but said the school still failed students by supporting such institutions as the city’s Police Department and country’s armed forces. 

“Like many of you, I chose CUNY School of Law for its articulated mission, ‘Law in the Service of Human Needs,’ one of very few legal institutions created to recognize that the law is a manifestation of white supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world,” she said. 

CUNY Law initially removed Mohammed’s fiery speech from YouTube, but it was later uploaded again after critics chided the public law school for silencing Mohammed, who also ripped Israel over its treatment of Palestinians. 

“We joined this institution to be equipped with the necessary legal skills to protect our communities,” she continued, noting that she and her peers enrolled in the program to tackle “systems of oppression. 

[…] 

The future lawyer slammed CUNY for continuing “to train and cooperate with the fascist NYPD, the military.” She also blasted the school for continuing “to train [Israeli] soldiers to carry out that violence globally.”

These unhinged leftist tirades are the reason why education has leapfrogged a host of issues. Since the COVID lockdowns, parents got a brutal lesson in what’s being taught in schools and whose teaching their children. The woke haven’t grown out of their leftist shells, which was the initial reaction to similar rantings. They’ve tried to export their illiberal revolutionary ideas to their workplaces. It will take generations to reverse, but the fight starts now and in the school board elections.

