The Secret Service Allowed an Intruder to Enter Jake Sullivan's Home

If the Secret Service refuses to turn over the visitor logs for Joe Biden’s Rehoboth home, they could better protect his aides. Isn’t that their job? We’re now learning that someone was asleep at the switch at Jake Sullivan’s house in April. The national security adviser had an unexpected guest in the early morning, an intoxicated man who somehow stumbled into the residence of the top Biden official in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Sullivan was able to ask the person to vacate his domicile. Still, the Secret Service was unaware of this severe security breach until Sullivan informed them of the morning rendezvous afterward. Sullivan’s house has round-the-clock protection. It’s baffling that an individual was able to penetrate the security systems and then leave without the detail known, which is why an investigation has been launched (via Axios):

The Secret Service has opened an investigation into how an intruder was able to get inside White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan's home in the middle of the night a few weeks ago, a spokesperson from the agency said on Tuesday. Why it matters: Sullivan's home was breached even though he, as a senior White House staff member, has a round-the-clock Secret Service detail assigned to him. The intrusion, which was first reported by the Washington Post, occurred around 3 a.m. one night in late April after a man walked into Sullivan's home in the West End neighborhood of Washington D.C. Sullivan confronted the man and told him to leave, and agents assigned to the house were unaware of the intrusion until after the man had already left and Sullivan alerted them, according to the Post, citing three government officials. There were no signs of forced entry and the man appeared to be intoxicated and confused about where he was. […] The big picture: The investigation comes after other security threats against members of Congress and governmental officials, including the assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his Maryland home.

It seems as if federal law enforcement cannot do their jobs anymore. The FBI is transitioning disastrously into a political Stasi role, interfering in elections with bogus investigations to help Democrats. You can see how humorous this story may sound, but this is a serious breach. An intoxicated man pulled an Ethan Hunt-like break-in and extraction without getting caught. Granted, Sullivan helped this person get out of his house. How many agents are assigned to Sullivan’s house? And who is getting fired over this fiasco?

The suspect in the Sullivan home intrusion remains at large.