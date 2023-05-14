A Top Witness in the Biden Family Corruption Investigation Is Missing

We have a shocking development in the Biden corruption probe regarding a key witness but let’s recap here. The evidence of corruption is for all to see, thanks to his cracked-out son, Hunter, leaving the roadmap of their nefarious deeds on his laptop, which the liberal media and their allies in the intelligence committee dismissed as Russian disinformation in October of 2020. That was the real October surprise which was obviously dismissed for political reasons. The device is authentic—and we all knew it. The CIA and the FBI both interfered in presidential elections, but that’s something you’ve known for quite some time. The latest update involved cash payments to the family from Romania, which was funneled into a host of shell companies linked to the Biden clan. Spencer wrote about it last week:

The House Oversight Committee released a detailed memo outlining its latest findings, but here's the gist: Five weeks after Romania's president visited Washington and met with then-Vice President Biden, an entity called Bladon Enterprises Limited — reportedly Gabriel Popoviciu’s Cypriot company used to do business in Romania — started depositing funds, eventually totaling more than $3 million, into the Robinson Walker, LLC account — one of at least 15 companies created by Biden associates after Joe Biden became vice president. After the transfers from Bladon to Robinson Walker, bank accounts owned by members of Biden's family "received approximately $1.038 million from the Robinson Walker, LLC account...while Joe Biden was Vice President." Those family members include Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, and a still-unknown Biden bank account. The House Oversight Committee's memo points to a previous NBC News report that explained "Hunter Biden’s work for Popoviciu in 2016 went unreported at the time, but Joe Biden’s involvement in Romania was very much public."

Rep. @JamesComer: "Solid evidence that we've been able to accumulate showing that Joe Biden lied when he said his family never took money from China, showing that the media got it wrong when they said none of these payments were ever made while Joe Biden was in office." pic.twitter.com/IyQOkCFF8Q — GOP (@GOP) May 14, 2023

We have the China connections, thanks to former associate Tony Bobulinski who gave all the alleged incriminating documents to the FBI, which unsurprising have been tossed into the bureau’s Bermuda Triangle located in the evidence room. The Burisma dealings, where Hunter was paid tens of thousands a month to sit on the board of that Ukrainian energy company in return for access to Obama officials, is also widely documented. There’s a tax evasion investigation, along with how Hunter, a prohibited person, obtained a handgun. Well, he lied on the latter. The mountain of evidence could scale Everest, but are we confident that charges will be filed as long as Joe Biden and the Democrats control the Justice Department? In the meantime, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, revealed that a top witness in his investigation has gone missing. No, I’m not joking; this person is lost (via Newsweek):

Representative James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, admitted on Sunday that his fellow Republicans lost track of a key witness in an investigation about the Biden family being involved in an alleged bribery scheme. […] The Kentucky Republican and Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, wrote in a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month that they received "legally protected and highly credible unclassified" information from the whistleblower. They also wrote that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI would have enough information to determine the accuracy and the credibility of the information in the document. Meanwhile, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Comer during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures about the current whereabouts of the informant. "Well, unfortunately, we can't track down the informant," Comer responded on Sunday. "We're hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible." Comer also criticized the FBI's efforts to investigate the allegation, before Bartiromo asked him again about the informant, "Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?"

Comer is optimistic that they can locate this person, but also added that the Biden White House could be engaging in a campaign of intimidation against his witnesses. And he knows who this person is but is saving that update for another time (via Fox News):

MARIA BARTIROMO: Are there whistleblowers or informants missing right now? REP. JAMES COMER: Well with with with what we've investigated and the people that we've tracked down going back to the CFC. The two main players in that business, as well as all of the Americans that were involved in the different buying influence peddling schemes, as well as the Serbian national, the nine of the ten people that we've identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens. They're one of three things, Maria. They're either currently in court, they're currently in jail, or they're currently missing. So it's of the utmost importance that the FBI work with us to be able to try to identify what research they've done, what investigations they've done, because we have people that want to come forward. But honestly, they fear for their lives. Not only are the Biden lawyers and the Biden White House intimidating them, the media is trying to intimidate and discredit them. And I think if you look at the Rasmussen poll, you know, seven in ten Americans are very concerned that Joe Biden's involved in a public corruption scheme and they want to know more information. Seven in ten Americans strongly support the work that our House oversight committees do in investigating the Biden influence peddling. And we just need to get some cooperation from these different deep state bureaucracies that are standing in our way. MARIA BARTIROMO: This is absolutely extraordinary and it is stunning that some people are missing that you need to prove this. Who in the White House is intimidating these people? Do you know? REP. JAMES COMER: I do know we're saving that for a later time.

Stay tuned.