The Left Is Chipping Away at American Ethos
We’re Watching the Rule of Law Get Flushed Down the Toilet
We Have Another White Woman Who Got Busted for Being a Fake Indian
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again
State Department Spending Tax Dollars on Transgender Makeup Entrepreneurs in Nepal
The Latest Jobs Numbers Are in
Michelle Obama Launches New Food, Drink Company. Here's Why Some Are Concerned About...
BREAKING: Walensky Is Stepping Down
Neera Tanden Keeps Moving Up in the Biden Administration
North Carolina Lawmakers Pass Likely Veto-Proof 12-Week Abortion Ban
Biden Can't Stop Lying in His Campaign Ads
World Health Organization Officially Declares COVID-19 Is No Longer a Global Health Emerge...
Cinco de Mayo: The Day Napoleon Accidentally Liberated Latin America
Transgender Lifeguard Applicant Reportedly Exposed Her Breasts in Front of Children During...
Tipsheet

Progressive Commentator: Feeling Safe on Public Transportation Is a Bourgeois Concern

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 05, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

If you haven’t heard about the recent New York City subway controversy, here it is in a nutshell: a mentally ill homeless man, Jordan Neely, who also had a rap sheet that could stretch the length of the Hudson, was put in a chokehold by a passenger, who was a former US Marine, after threatening bystanders. The Left says this was an act of murder. They’re trying to pull another George Floyd, except this is an apples-and-oranges situation. Mayor Eric Adams urged patience as investigators sifted through the facts to determine if the former marine would face criminal charges. Only the progressive echo chamber seems amped to make this incident take to the streets again (via NY Post):


The homeless man who was choked to death by a subway straphanger this week had more than a dozen run-ins with police due to his mental health issues — part of a lengthy history of instability that was tragically never remedied. 

In some instances, Jordan Neely told cops he was schizophrenic and hadn’t taken his meds. 

Other times, the 30-year-old complained to officers of stomach pains or told them he was suicidal, police sources said. 

He had accepted help from the Bowery Residents’ Committee, via the NYC Department of Homeless Services, at times through at least 2020, the sources said. 

But one thing is clear: Neely never got the help he so desperately needed. 

The debate isn’t racism in the system. It’s public safety and mental health, which have reached a boiling point as Democrat-run cities have neglected services that could have helped Mr. Neely, choosing to wage a quixotic war against law enforcement instead. The left-wing media sphere is also saying the quiet part out loud, claiming that the act of feeling safe while traveling on public transportation is a bourgeois concern. That’s what former Young Turks writer Emma Vigeland said regarding this incident.

Recommended

Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich

No, it’s something that’s to be expected in a lawful society, especially since the Big Apple had become one of the safest cities in the country under Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg. Oh, and if a homeless person on a subway attacks you, suppress those bourgeois feelings. Yes, these are the people that some are electing to craft public safety policy.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Walensky Is Stepping Down Leah Barkoukis
Jim Banks to Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin: What Happened to 'No Drag Shows'? Rebecca Downs
Biden Can't Stop Lying in His Campaign Ads Mia Cathell
Biden’s Aides Admit the President’s Stamina and Mental Clarity Is Slipping Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich