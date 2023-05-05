Progressive Commentator: Feeling Safe on Public Transportation Is a Bourgeois Concern

If you haven’t heard about the recent New York City subway controversy, here it is in a nutshell: a mentally ill homeless man, Jordan Neely, who also had a rap sheet that could stretch the length of the Hudson, was put in a chokehold by a passenger, who was a former US Marine, after threatening bystanders. The Left says this was an act of murder. They’re trying to pull another George Floyd, except this is an apples-and-oranges situation. Mayor Eric Adams urged patience as investigators sifted through the facts to determine if the former marine would face criminal charges. Only the progressive echo chamber seems amped to make this incident take to the streets again (via NY Post):

Ocasio-Cortez says death of man on subway was "murder" https://t.co/vG2esnDFol pic.twitter.com/jCkOZrPtPy — The Hill (@thehill) May 5, 2023





The homeless man who was choked to death by a subway straphanger this week had more than a dozen run-ins with police due to his mental health issues — part of a lengthy history of instability that was tragically never remedied. In some instances, Jordan Neely told cops he was schizophrenic and hadn’t taken his meds. Other times, the 30-year-old complained to officers of stomach pains or told them he was suicidal, police sources said. He had accepted help from the Bowery Residents’ Committee, via the NYC Department of Homeless Services, at times through at least 2020, the sources said. But one thing is clear: Neely never got the help he so desperately needed.

The debate isn’t racism in the system. It’s public safety and mental health, which have reached a boiling point as Democrat-run cities have neglected services that could have helped Mr. Neely, choosing to wage a quixotic war against law enforcement instead. The left-wing media sphere is also saying the quiet part out loud, claiming that the act of feeling safe while traveling on public transportation is a bourgeois concern. That’s what former Young Turks writer Emma Vigeland said regarding this incident.

Emma Vigeland on the Majority Report today says that the desire to feel safe on public transit is bourgeois and explains how one time she suppressed those bourgeois feelings when she was assaulted on the subway by a mentally ill vagrant, as everyone should pic.twitter.com/YNqg5r7trW — Ed Gentry 🛶☀️ (@SunnyMarmalaid) May 4, 2023

When you vote Democrat, this is the type of person you are voting into power



Someone who thinks your physical security on public transportation is a “bourgeois concern.” https://t.co/Awt0R7vV4V — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 5, 2023

No, it’s something that’s to be expected in a lawful society, especially since the Big Apple had become one of the safest cities in the country under Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg. Oh, and if a homeless person on a subway attacks you, suppress those bourgeois feelings. Yes, these are the people that some are electing to craft public safety policy.