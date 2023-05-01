Why Is Liberal America Worried About the Supreme Court's 'Glacial' Pace?

Perhaps it’s the Left’s heartburn over Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-CA) unwillingness to step down, but liberal America’s Supreme Court obsession is getting out of control. Feinstein’s age and degraded mental functions have prevented smooth confirmation processes for numerous Biden judicial appointments, which has led to multiple Congressional Democrats calling for her ouster. The irony is thick: she’s too old and senile to do the job, so she should retire now for the country's good. The same argument could be made for Joe Biden. With the judicial process gummed up, the preoccupation with the courts has reached new heights, as the media is now concerned about the “glacial” pace of the Supreme Court rendering decisions (via NBC News):

Back in 1923, the Supreme Court had issued 157 rulings by May 1 in a term that started the previous fall. On the same date a century later, the current justices, facing a firestorm of scrutiny on multiple fronts, have disposed of just 15 cases, fueling speculation about why they are falling behind. In fact, the court has decided fewer cases at this point of the term — which begins each October and ends in June — than at any time in the last 100 years, according to numbers compiled by Supreme Court stats guru Adam Feldman. There is one big caveat: The court hears oral arguments in substantially fewer cases now than it did in previous decades. In the 1922-23 term, the court heard 205 cases, noted Lee Epstein, a political scientist at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law. This term it was a mere 59. Nevertheless, the slow pace at which rulings have been issued this term has started to attract scrutiny from court watchers.

Of course, the Left has had heartburn over the courts since the Dobbs decision undoing Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights are now more vulnerable than ever to legal challenges. If there is one thing we know—a liberal would sacrifice their entire net worth to ensure infanticide remains a cottage industry in some states. The NBC News piece isn’t overly saturated with the usual liberal talking points, but buried in the work—we see why the press needs Preparation H over the Court’s slow-paced term:

The most recent unexpected addition to the schedule concerned the ongoing case brought by anti-abortion advocates seeking to overturn the Food and Drug Administration's approval of abortion pill mifepristone. The court, in a 7-2 vote on April 21, blocked a ruling that would have threatened availability of the drug, but only after spending a week mulling what to do.

Yeah, it’s abortion again. Yet, it’s leeched into insane attacks on Justice Samuel Alito, the target of an assassination plot recently. And the Left’s obsession with Justice Clarence Thomas, the black man liberals love to hate, has percolated into this nonsensical crusade to impeach him for the heinous offense of going on vacation. When this political tribe opts to use the courts and unelected judges to change the country's fabric, this is the clown show you get. In many ways, the Left has expertly used circuit courts to curb legal and constitutional changes, like Trump wanting to reverse Obama’s executive order on DACA. This act is arguably unconstitutional as that administration created new immigration laws through the executive. Roe v. Wade was the golden goose for liberal judicial activists, but that’s over. The real question is why the Left is so afraid of using the legislative process to achieve its aims. You probably already know the answer, given the extremist nature we’ve seen emanating from the other side recently. And yes, the fact that the Dobbs decision was leaked to the media might have to do with why this institution works slower than usual.