Was Iran Responsible for the Drone Attack That Killed a US Contractor?

As if things couldn’t get any more chaotic aboard for the Biden administration, they could be investigating whether Iran is behind the drone attack that killed a US contractor, which also wounded five other servicemen. Iran, specifically the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, has had their fingerprints on the deaths of countless Americans since the 2003 Iraq War. Being the largest state sponsor of terrorism, operations that aim to kill Americans aren’t alien to Iran either (via NBC News):

A U.S. contractor was killed and five U.S. service members and one U.S. contractor were wounded Thursday when a suicide drone hit a Coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria just before 2 p.m. local time, the Pentagon said in a statement. The intelligence community believes the drone to have been of Iranian origin, according to the statement. The U.S. retaliated with air strikes on Iranian-linked targets in the area. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “At the direction of President Biden, I authorized U.S. Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).” “The airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC.” “Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the contractor who was killed and with those who were wounded in the attack earlier today,” said Austin.

At least we responded with air strikes. There might be other retaliatory operations that we’re not privy to for obvious reasons as well; that’s the hope, at least. With so much attention geared toward funding the Ukraine war, I fear this attack and others like them in the Middle East will fall by the wayside, especially since Biden isn’t hell-bent on getting us back into the region with a sizeable footprint.

Foreign policy has been the Biden administration’s weakest spot because Joe has been wrong on every major American initiative aboard for the past four decades. So, it’s always nerve-wracking when these attacks occur, given that Joe Biden isn’t a president who occupies the office well. He’s weak, and the world knows it. Aloof and stupid aren’t necessarily fearsome qualities, and the serial incompetence of the staff which handles these matters doesn’t help much regarding building confidence that this White House is protecting our interests. All of this as Tehran building a nuclear weapon is in the background.