Tipsheet

Bill Maher Lobs a Key Question About the Latest COVID News

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 21, 2023 7:30 AM

It dropped before the weekend, and who knows if it’ll get covered now that Joe Biden has decided to stop by Ukraine for an unannounced visit. We’re dealing with the fallout from the Chinese spy balloon fiasco and are now shooting anything out of the sky, even high school science projects. And while Biden is hamming it up in Ukraine, his administration one hundred percent don’t care about the devastating train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The local bodies of water are contaminated, and Biden refused to grant FEMA assistance for days. So, it’s not shocking that the latest COVID information could be underreported. The public is tired of this virus, and that’s the media’s fault.

They ran with contradictory protocols from the CDC, Democratic Party talking point, and other pieces of panic porn. Now, they’ve destroyed the medical expert community’s credibility over a virus with a 99.8 percent survival rate. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the godfather of science fake news, so I’m sure he’s not pleased that the latest bit of information runs counter to what he’s been pontificating for months: natural immunity does exist. 

Not only is it genuine regarding this disease, but it’s also as effective as being vaccinated against severe illness. So, millions of Americans who had recovered from infection didn’t need to be vaccinated, which the government forced many to do lest they want to be unemployed. The stigma from liberals compounded efforts, and now these same people want us to be boosted in perpetuity. It’s too late now, as untold legions of Americans have been jabbed, putting us at risk for potentially fatal cardiac episodes, but that’s for another time. 

HBO host Bill Maher posits the question to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about COVID misinformation and this latest story because liberals were some of the worst informed people on this pathogen. Less than one percent of those infected were hospitalized; Democrats thought it was over 50 percent. Melber turned to former DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur, who promptly said the question from Maher was directed at him since MSNBC is the network for Democrats.   

The politicization of this pandemic was atrocious. There are still many people, Biden voters of course, who refuse to go outside without a mask on or congregate in public spaces where there are others. These people are mentally ill, but I’m worried about the next pandemic. There’s going to be another one—it’s inevitable. At some point, humanity will face another virus, the greatest threat to our predominance on Earth, and it could be more lethal. What do we do since medical experts have become de facto political operatives? I hope I’m dead and gone by then.

 

