Tipsheet

Wait...That's When Biden's People Will Brief the 'Gang of Eight' About the Chinese Spy Balloon?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 03, 2023 6:25 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

We have a Chinese spy balloon roaming American skies unimpeded, and the Biden White House thinks that’s fine. They were snippy with the press when they asked for more details about the high-altitude spy balloon reportedly launched from central China. Beijing has apologized for breaching our air space, though the reasoning is ridiculous: they claim it blew off course. The incident has caused Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his scheduled visit to the country. It was spotted by passengers on a commercial airliner yesterday. Montana is where this device was first tracked. It’s now somewhere hovering above Kansas. 

It's expected to be floating around US airspace for another few days. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has demanded a briefing to the ‘Gang of Eight’ on the situation, which will be held next week (via Fox News): 

The Biden administration will brief the Gang of Eight next week on the Chinese spy balloon that is hovering over the continental United States, according to a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. 

Multiple lawmakers including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asked for a Gang of Eight briefing after government officials revealed on Thursday that a suspected Chinese spy balloon is hovering over the United States. 

"China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent. I am requesting a Gang of Eight briefing," McCarthy said. 

Biden refused to answer further questions about the balloon today, though he wanted to shoot it down. The Pentagon advised against it due to falling debris potentially killing civilians. Even on national security issues, this administration is slower than molasses.

