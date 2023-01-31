The DeSantis Strategy
DHS Backs Down From Preventing Border Patrol Agents From Testifying to Congress
A Surprising Politician
The Joe Biden-Hunter Biden Scandal Convergence
This Just In: Journalistic Objectivity Is Obliterated
What Does It Take to Ensure That Policemen Are Human Beings?
Prepare for War to Avoid Having to Fight One
Democrats' Spending Threatens Americans' High Standard of Living
Democrats Represent the 40 Congressional Districts With Highest Home Values
Russian Propaganda Has Succeeded in Persuading Credulous Americans It Poses a Grave Threat...
GOP Charges Ahead on Education
When Black Police Officers Kill a Black Man, That's White Supremacy
House Republicans Are Making Moves to Boot Omar From Foreign Affairs Committee
Matt Taibbi Isn't Done Calling Out Hamilton 68
Tipsheet

The 2024 GOP Field Is About to Get Bigger

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 31, 2023 11:30 PM
David Goldman

Donald Trump is no longer on an island alone for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who also served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, will toss her hat in the ring, which was expected in most Republican circles. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is another possible contender, along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Haley will officially announce her candidacy on February 15 (via Associated Press):

Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. 

On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them. 

News of Haley’s plans was first reported by The Post and Courier of Charleston.

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. When she enters the race, Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against her former boss, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party’s 2024 nomination.

Trump was in South Carolina Saturday for the initial campaign swing of his 2024 campaign, standing alongside Gov. Henry McMaster — who served as Haley’s lieutenant governor — and several GOP members of the state’s delegation, part of his leadership team in the early-voting state. 

Haley would have been an enticing candidate a few years ago, but the base has changed. Could she be a dark horse? It all depends on the staff and surrogate infrastructure she has planned. One of the criticisms against her running is that she stepped away from the Trump administration too early, went dark, and emerged trying to play both sides of the fence post-Trump presidency, especially after January 6. There is no in-between on Trump; you’re either in or out. 

One captivating quality about a hypothetical Haley presidency is that it would end the culture wars with a conservative victory. If elected, Haley would be the first American president who is not only a woman but a woman of color and Republican. Game. Set. Match. 

I don’t think that’s how this will play out, especially if DeSantis enters the race, where it will become a two-way race for the nomination. For now, however, it’s no longer a Trump-centric show.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Top Dem Offered This Defense for a Biden Nominee Stumped By Basic Questions. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up Spencer Brown
WaPo Throws Freezing Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Political Future Spencer Brown
Fact Check: Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Tax Cuts, Deficits and Debt Guy Benson
Did You See Who Lindsey Graham Endorsed for President? Katie Pavlich
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Showcases Stunning Hypocrisy on Election Denialism Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Top Dem Offered This Defense for a Biden Nominee Stumped By Basic Questions. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa