Here Is Marjorie Taylor Greene's 2024 Plan. It Involves Trump.

The 2024 race is far off, but that doesn’t mean the rumor mill stops turning. This is the world capital of politics, where palace intrigue courses through the veins of the DC beltway. Most will be false narratives, but it’s no less entertaining, especially when Donald Trump, a 2024 candidate, is involved. The latest topic of discussion is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who reportedly wants to be Trump’s running mate (via NY Post):

Far-right gadfly Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is positioning herself to be former President Donald Trump’s 2024 pick for vice president, according to a report on Wednesday. ”This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be,” Steve Bannon, the former top Trump strategist who hosts the War Room podcast, told NBC News. Bannon added the Georgia Republican, 48, sees herself on the “short list for Trump’s VP.” “When MTG looks in the mirror, she sees a potential president smiling back,” he said. A second person who advised the congresswoman told the outlet that Greene’s “whole vision is to be vice president,” and noted that she believes she could end up on Trump’s short list of potential running mates.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution followed up with Greene, who shrugged off the rumors, adding that she’s focused on doing work in Washington, which is a packaged response. Also, in this town, where have people turned down political ambition? Friendships have been sacrificed at the altar of politics in this city. If Trump did reach out, which is a long shot, do you think Greene would turn him down? Come on. It’s a Trump-centric story, so anything related to this man, his presidential run, and who he might have mentioned in passing will warrant a story.

Greene doesn’t even make the shortlist—I think that’s more than a safe assumption, but let’s get through the primaries first before we go off on potential running mates.