Utah Doctor Had Quite the COVID Vaccine Operation...Until the Feds Busted It Up

A Utah plastic surgeon had a decent operation going regarding administering the COVID vaccine. And by that, I mean he wasn’t doing that at all. He destroyed nearly $30,000 worth of vaccines, injecting children with saline shots with the knowledge and approval of their parents, and offered fake vaccine cards. In today’s world, no one can keep a secret, which is why most conspiracy theories, while entertaining at times, never pass the smell test. Someone is going to spill the beans or get caught with fugazi vaccine information, and evidently, that happened. Almost everyone at the practice was charged with conspiracy to defraud the federal government (via KSL TV):

A Utah plastic surgeon, his medical corporation and three others have been charged after prosecutors say they issued fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards and injected minors with saline shots. According to court documents, Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. and his Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah practice in Midvale allegedly destroyed over $28,000 worth of government-provided COVID-19 vaccines and issued “at least 1,937 doses’ worth of fraudulently completed vaccination record cards to others in exchange for either direct cash payments or required ‘donations’ to a specified charitable organization.” “This defendant allegedly used his medical profession to administer bogus vaccines to unsuspecting people, to include children falsifying a sense of security,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Chris Miller, Homeland Security Investigations Las Vegas. “HSI remains committed to working with our partners to bring those who seek to take advantage of the pandemic to deliberately harm and deceive others for their own profit to justice.” Federal prosecutors also alleged Moore and the defendants “also administered saline shots to minors – at the request of their parents – so children would think they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”

More from the Department of Justice:

Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Inc., Michael Kirk Moore Jr., Kari Dee Burgoyne, 52, Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59, and Sandra Flores, 31, are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and conversion, sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting. The defendants are scheduled for their initial appearance January 26, 2023, at 2 P.M. in courtroom 8.4. U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah made the announcement. The Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-OIG), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.

Look, I had COVID, got the J&J vaccine, and received a Pfizer booster.

Do what you want and live your life now. The pandemic is over.