Tucker Carlson Gets to the Heart of Congress' Atrocious Amnesty Plan

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had both barrels loaded to shred the current amnesty legislation with buckshot last night. The deal, cobbled together by Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), plans to put some 2 million of Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients on the pathway to citizenship. Once completed, these 2 million can sponsor extended family members, so we’re potentially talking about millions of people. Yes, there are monies for more border patrol agents, but what good does that serve when millions can flood the border with impunity?

It’s a bill fraught with window dressing, provisions meant to be sweeteners for conservatives but are indeed reduced to minutiae when you realize that no one is serious about curbing the flow of illegals. One such specification provides an accelerated deportation process for those who don’t meet the asylum benchmarks. Again, who cares if there’s no border wall, separation of families upon arrest by immigration officers, or any other law enforcement action that makes it quite clear to this roving band that the border is closed?

Carlson spent roughly one-third of his show in a lengthy commentary explaining why Congress, specifically Republicans, are trying to ram this deal through, which Axios says has 10-12 Republican votes. I’m still skeptical about that development. The Fox News host pointed out all the usual drivers to make things easy for illegals, namely that they remain a source of cheap labor for business conservatives. Carlson shredded the talking point that we need these people for work—over 7 million American citizens are eligible but have dropped out of the labor market. The political class’ remedy is to replace these people, which undoubtedly will trigger liberals who will rehash accusations that Carlson is peddling white replacement theory, which is erroneous and slanderous.

Democrats want it because they see millions of new voters expand further, entrench their political power bases, and better diversify the country. We all know that the Left’s penchant for hating white people has been one of the reasons why white working-class voters drifted into the GOP camp. That is where Carlson gets to the meat of the issue: we’re disenfranchising American voters with this amnesty move. We’re actively supplanting the current electorate with a new one that favors Democrats. And no, Congress won’t stop granting some of Obama’s DACA people citizenship because it will only incentivize more people to come, restarting this heinous process again in another generation or two (via Fox News):

And of course, immigration destabilizes your society. It makes it far less cohesive. That's always true. It doesn't matter where they're coming from. If you have a ton of new people, you're less cohesive. So why are they coming? There's only one reason. Because the Democratic Party wants new voters, period. That's not a racist conspiracy. No, it's not. It's true. And we know that it's true not because we heard on Alex Jones, but because leading Democrats have said so repeatedly in public for years […] Everything about that was a lie. We need workers. Really? They're what, 7 million American-born men who have dropped out of the workforce, workforce age, who just aren't working or on the Internet all day? Does anyone care? No. Just replace them. Americans aren't reproducing. Really? Why? Well, because the economy has changed. And what's their answer to that? The Democratic Party's answer. Well the Treasury Secretary told us a month and a half ago. She said, "If you're worried about the economy, have an abortion." […] Instead, the solution is to replace the people who aren't reproducing with millions of new people from other countries. That's not a racist conspiracy theory. Chuck Schumer just said it. However many undocumented there are here, Schumer added. So as a political matter, what is this? Well, you're hearing a lot about threats to democracy. This is an actual threat to democracy. This is an actual effort to disenfranchize American voters. It's an attempt to replace their vote with a new electorate. So this is incredibly dark, and it's not a referendum on the people coming here, most of whom are well, they want to be here. So that says something good about them. No. This is a measure of the intent of the people in charge, the malice behind what they're doing. So it's hard to believe this could become law. This could be codified since Republicans just took over the House. Oh, but it could be in the lame duck session, which does not represent the recently expressed will of voters last month. A month ago, voters cast their ballots and they said we would like a Republican House and they got one. But that's all about to be short-circuited. […] According to Axios, between 10 and 12 Republican senators could join this plan, and that would include names you're probably familiar with: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah. And as we said, Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Then several retiring senators -- Rob Portman, Roy Blunt, Richard Burr -- are also being courted to support the bill. Imagine, someone who's on his way out of Congress, in days, will be codifying a law that will change the country forever. So how are they justifying this? Well, clearly, their donors want it right, because cheap labor is always the justification for everything. It's a shortsighted view. Thom Tillis is saying this is okay because it will only offer amnesty to the Dreamers, Barack Obama's Dreamers. Illegal migrants supposedly came to this country as young people. So by offering amnesty to Dreamers, what will happen next? Well, what happened last time? The U.S. Congress will incentivize more foreign nationals to flood into the country. And that's the whole point of it. It's why Obama did it a decade ago.

Last night, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) was able to fend off Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff, clinching a six-year term. Democrats didn’t lose any seats in the 2022 midterms, where they should have, given Biden’s unpopularity and declining economy. Democrats gained a seat with John Fetterman, brain-damaged as he is, filling the vacancy left by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) in Pennsylvania. So, with a demoralized conservative base, please—let’s do a grand bargain on immigration that only favors Democrats and one where Joe Biden will get all the credit.

Who the hell thought this was a good idea?