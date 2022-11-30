The Only Question That Matters Now Regarding Trump's Tax Returns

The battle over Donald Trump’s tax returns has concluded, and it will either be a bombshell development or a tremendous deafening silence, the latter of which has been the end to many hit pieces and innuendos of impropriety about the former president. Democrats now have Trump’s tax returns—which has been an obsessive topic among members of the media and the Democratic Party. Liberals are convinced that some felonious activity is hidden within the pages of these financial documents. Trump has fought tenaciously against legal actions forcing him to release these files, but his last stand—the Supreme Court—was unsuccessful (via NBC News):

A Democratic-led House committee is now in possession of six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns after a multiyear court fight. The Treasury Department said Wednesday that it has complied with last week's Supreme Court decision that paved the way for the disclosure of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. The House panel didn’t immediately return a request for comment. CNN first reported that the committee had received the tax returns. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., evaded questions from reporters on Capitol Hill earlier in the day when asked if his panel has obtained Trump's tax records.

The remaining question is which staffer among the Democrats will leak it to the press.

Who knows what will come from these records, but I doubt anything disqualifying will emerge. How often have we heard the ‘walls are closing in’ on the former president? The most recent iteration of that trite media narrative—the Mar-a-Lago raid—was supposed to lead to an indictment of Trump on the mishandling of classified materials charges. That FBI ransacking in August has generated zero incriminating evidence. As we head into December, there has yet to be a new development on this story that bears any significance. The FBI’s raid on Trump’s home did accelerate the erosion of trust between the Department of Justice and conservative voters.

With Trump’s tax returns, I expect the same conclusion: a nothingburger.