Trump Says Something 'Major' Will be Filed After FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

All I can say is ‘it’s about time.’ The delay was to be expected, however. The week of August 8 was a legal assault on Donald Trump at the state and federal levels. A federal appeals court paved the way for a new line of inquiry into Trump’s taxes. The former president sat down for a deposition regarding New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe into the Trump Organization. The one legal move that got the most attention from the feds was the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, where federal agents ransacked the former president’s home over classified materials that might have been declassified. Either way, the president is the ultimate authority regarding records classification. The alleged felonious activity regarding these documents outlined in the search warrant and affidavit from the rogue Biden Justice Department is not based on existing law. It was a political hit job, but you already knew that. Now, Trump says something “major” will be filed in the wake of this federal “break-in” at his home (via HuffPost):

Former President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a “major motion” involving the Fourth Amendment over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. He offered no details, though he appeared to be referring to a court action. The Fourth Amendment provides protection from unreasonable search and seizure. A federal judge approved a warrant for the FBI to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago social club and residence based on information provided by the Department of Justice. FBI agents collected about 20 boxes of material from Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets of classified information, reportedly containing some top secret documents. All material, whether classified or not, was supposed to have been turned over to the National Archives when Trump left office. “A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-in of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term elections,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. “My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated in a level rarely seen before in our County,” he added.

Whether this motion goes anywhere is what’s at heart here. It isn’t even about Trump. It’s about the federal government targeting people for holding differing political views. The Justice Department can ruin people’s lives, and this institution has proven it will gladly overreach if it means harassing a political opponent of the Democratic Party. Another significant move Trump can make in the wake of this raid is to declare his 2024 intentions as soon as possible.