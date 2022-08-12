Fox News Host Again Pushes Liberal Talking Points About the FBI's Trump Raid

Is Fox News host Steve Doocy auditioning for another network? This recent interview with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is the second time the host has pushed back on the narrative that the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are running amok with their raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. These agents who ransacked the place were following orders; they had a search warrant, right? Is that what I’m hearing on Fox News, which is also certified fresh liberal media propaganda?

Mr. Doocy, the FBI fabricated evidence to secure FISA warrants against Carter Page, a Trump campaign official in 2016. Someone at the bureau buried exculpatory evidence that would have shown Page had worked with the FBI and CIA in the past. Page was never a Russian asset, but the DOJ pursued this to bolster a fake narrative that permitted harassment of a political campaign of the opposing party.

The Fox News host mentioned Trump’s nomination of Chris Wray to replace James Comey as FBI director, thinking this was a debate-ending point. The list of Trump appointees who have either disappointed or backstabbed is long. Where we enter the Twilight Zone with this interview is when Doocy gave credence to last night’s leak from the Justice Department that FBI agents were searching for nuclear secrets at the home of the former president. What’s comical about this late-night development is that the leak comes off the heels of Attorney General Merrick Garland praising the FBI as a bastion of patriots and public servants.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY): “My constituents are deeply, deeply concerned about the politicization of the FBI and Biden’s DOJ.”



Trump had nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago—are you kidding me with that line? First, this raid was executed because authorities didn’t feel Trump was being fully transparent regarding the items returned in January. By now, you know that some of the items were dinner menus and a cocktail napkin, which led to this arguably unlawful search. Did cocktail napkins form the basis to initiate a nine-hour raid? Please—and now news that the former president just had classified nuclear secrets lying around? Was Trump trying to be like Qaddafi with regards to trying to build a personal atomic arsenal—the whole saga is a punchline. Second, if this were true, I’d say it makes the FBI look even worse; as Joel Pollack and others noted, they knew Trump had classified nuclear secrets for 18 months but only now decided to raid the home over 2024 election concerns.

This interview with Stefanik, plus the Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) circus yesterday, Fox News morning seems to be taking the CNN lite approach, and it’s embarrassing.