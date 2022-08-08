It Was a Prank? Scientist Apologizes, Says the New Star Is Really a Slice of Chorizo

As soon as the scientific community, the most apolitical of creatures, started to do the bidding of the Democratic National Committee, they were finished. The compounding factor was that the media touted these experts’ opinions as gospel. That’s not science, a notorious field for not settling anything in the pursuit of more knowledge. Things change and must be updated, and theories are reworked are refuted based on new data. As some have noted in the climate change debate, an issue that liberals say is settled, there’s a reason why school science books are in their 80th or even 90th editions. The facts changed. With the COVID pandemic, the expert community had their long-standing credibility, which they had accumulated since the days of Galileo torched as they changed the protocols to fit the narrative of the Democratic Party. They ruined their profession to win an election.

This latest bit of fake news from the science community is smaller in scale than past screw-ups, but it’s part of an ongoing trend here. These lab coats are lying. They can’t even be straight with us about astronomy. The field of study often mocked by those who say its existence is only made possible to make economics look presentable has a star controversy. Apparently, some images of a faraway galaxy were just some slices of chorizo (via NYT):

Space may be closer than we think — perhaps even sitting on a charcuterie board. A French scientist has had to apologize for his spicy space prank after he tweeted a picture of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was a distant star captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. Étienne Klein — a physicist and director at France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission — shared the photo of the slice of cured meat on Twitter last week, gushing over the “level of detail” it provided. “Picture of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years away from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope,” a translation of the tweet read. “This level of detail… A new world is unveiled everyday.”

This oversight is minor league but comes from the fiasco over COVID and the contradictory and anti-science protocols peddled by a community who fretted over a virus with a 99.9 percent survival rate. Then, a groundbreaking study on Alzheimer’s disease had its authenticity questioned when it was revealed by Science magazine that some images might have been doctored.

We’re all human, and we will make mistakes. The issue here is that if we questioned the science during COVID, you were branded as a lunatic, de-monetized from social media, or banned outright from those platforms. Questioning these philosopher-kings was made illegal by the media elite that sought to quell debate. Sorry, these errors show why everything should have a healthy helping of scrutiny otherwise slices of cheese could be passed off as new stars by these people.